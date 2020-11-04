Clean & Prosperous America Launches Georgia Special Election Campaign

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean & Prosperous America today launched its grant-giving campaign to grassroots organizations working to turn out young voters in Georgia for the Special Senate Election on January 5, 2021.

"It's clear one or both of these hotly-contested Senate races will be decided in the January 5th runoff election," said Greg Rock, CaPA's Executive Director. "With the changing demographics led by youth and people of color in Georgia, we are excited to continue boosting our existing partners and other organizations efforts there as well."

CaPA is soliciting grant proposals from nonprofits and PACs located in Georgia that are focused on encouraging Gen Z and Gen Y voter registration and turn-out, supporting climate-friendly candidates in potential senate and other run-off races, as well as those supporting increased voter turn-out among diverse communities. More criteria for the grants can be found here.

Rock continued, "We are encouraged by the impact we had across this country seeing a huge percentage increase in the number of young voters who turned out to make their voices heard." Youth voters in Georgia increased their share of the early vote by 16% from 2016 and delivered about 140,000 votes to Joe Biden's presidential campaign, according to an analysis by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE). This high turnout of young voters will be critical for the run-off races on January 5 th.

Clean & Prosperous America has focused its investment during the election cycle on critical swing states, districts, and elections. Launched at the end of 2019 under the leadership of David Giuliani, the inventor of the Sonicare Toothbrush, CaPA invested over one million dollars into the 2020 election cycle with the majority of investments going into grassroots organizations focused on turning out young voters in North Carolina , Arizona , Georgia , Iowa , Montana , Texas , Florida , Wisconsin , Maine , Pennsylvania , and Minnesota . Additionally CaPA funded three national surveys and four focus groups to identify themes most likely to resonate with Ambivalent Young Voters in non-urban areas .

Anyone interested in applying should contact grants@cleanprosperousamerica.org . Initial grants will be awarded on a rolling basis with awards starting on November 5th.

More About Clean & Prosperous America Clean & Prosperous America (CaPA) is a Washington based nonprofit 501(c)(4) and PAC empowering young voters to build a healthier economy while advancing environmental policies at the federal level. CaPA recognizes that healing our country requires a multi-faceted approach, which is why we are promoting solutions that increase economic activity while reducing environmental degradation. By encouraging youth demographics to vote, and supporting environmental candidates, we know we can move together towards a cleaner and healthier economy. To learn more about CaPA, visit www.cleanprosperousamerica.org .

