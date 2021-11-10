Today, First Internet Bank announced the hiring of Senior Business Development Officer Clayton Baker. He will join the Bank's expanding Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team.

Clayton Baker, VP - Senior Business Development Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Clayton is a valuable addition to our SBA team," said First Internet Bank Vice President, National SBA Sales Manager Mark Gibson. "His experience will help our small business partners access the capital they need to succeed. Our goal at First Internet Bank is guide clients through the SBA loan process seamlessly. His industry knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm make him an ideal fit for our group."

Mr. Baker has over 17 years of banking experience. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President, SBA 7(a) Business Development Officer at Atlantic Capital Bank. He has also worked for Huntington Bank, Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase. Baker received his B.S. from Northern Illinois University.

Mr. Baker noted, "I am excited to be part of an exceptional team with a strong national presence and Preferred SBA Lender status. I look forward to assisting our small business clients in their journey and putting my experience to work for them."

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

