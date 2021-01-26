Clayton Announces "Garage Sale" For New Home Buyers

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Homes, the Retail division of Clayton off-site built homes, announces a promotion with Tuff Shed ® and other select garage and carport contractors to provide affordable garage options for new home buyers. The Garage Sale offers customers a savings of $2,000 on the purchase of select new homes when any attached garage, detached garage or carport is added to the home purchase through June 30, 2021.

Clayton is dedicated to providing its customers with options and upgrades for any lifestyle, and upgrading a Clayton Built home by adding a garage is another way Clayton is proving this commitment and improving the customer experience. A survey by Clayton's consumer insights team shows 98% of potential homebuyers surveyed say they are interested in a garage space, with 73% saying a garage is a top feature they want when looking for a new home. Consumers surveyed believe adding a garage to their home provides space for extra storage, an option for a flex space like a gym or studio, a place to park a vehicle or an additional workspace.

"Listening to our customers and feedback from potential buyers helps us to better deliver the products and features buyers are looking for," said Carl Hill, Vice President of Retail Marketing. "Collaborating with Tuff Shed allows Clayton to offer quality home and garage packages at an affordable price."

Tuff Shed offers detached garages to Clayton Homes customers with three difference garage sizes, 30 different paint colors and a variety of other available upgrades to help buyers find the perfect match for their home.

Customers who purchase a new home during the Garage Sale through a Home Center can add a Tuff Shed garage or other select garage or carport to their purchase. Every Tuff Shed garage comes with a 7-year limited warranty on materials and workmanship from Tuff Shed for the original purchaser.

Visit GarageMatch.com to learn more and to find a local participating Home Center. Sale homes will vary by retailer and state. Visit or contact a local retailer for a list of eligible homes.

About Clayton Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing - including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built ® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2020, Clayton built 56,240 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

*THE $2,000 GARAGE SALE OFFER (the "Offer"). Offer only available from a participating Clayton Homes Family of Brands retailer ("Seller") for the purchase of a select new home model as designated by the Seller with the purchase of an attached or detached garage or carport ("Garage") for the new home. Buyer will receive $2,000 off the sales price of the select home model with the purchase of a Garage for Sales Agreements signed January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021. Offer cannot be transferred or combined with any other offers. Void where prohibited but only to the extent prohibited.

