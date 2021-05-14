Clayton And Family Promise Announce Continued Partnership To Prevent And End Family Homelessness Across The U.S.

SUMMIT, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Promise, the nation's leading nonprofit addressing family homelessness, has announced the continuation of their partnership with Clayton®, a national home builder of site-built and off-site built homes. Through the partnership, which launched in November of 2019, Clayton and Family Promise aim to prevent more than 700 families from becoming homeless in 2021, through educational outreach educational outreach and resource development, comprehensive case management, support services, and non-traditional, affordable housing solutions for graduate families, such as off-site built housing and transitional housing.

The partnership is part of Family Promise's A Future Begins at Home program , which focuses on the crucial importance of housing not just on a family's wellbeing, but a child's future. The program includes services that prevent families from becoming homeless or divert them from entering shelter, through targeted intervention, including strategic use of funding, comprehensive case management, and community relationship building. The program includes services that prevent families from becoming homeless or divert them from entering shelter, through targeted intervention, including strategic use of funding, comprehensive case management, community relationship building and ongoing case management for those moving out of a shelter.

"At Clayton, our goal is to make homeownership more attainable which leads to greater family stability, wealth creation and building a better future," said Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton. "We are proud and fortunate to partner with Family Promise who is so experienced at reducing homelessness and setting families up for success."

"Since we launched A Future Begins at Home, our partnership with Clayton has helped countless families achieve housing independence through home donations and homelessness prevention efforts," said Claas Ehlers, chief executive officer of Family Promise National. "We are thankful for Clayton's ongoing commitment to the fight against family homelessness, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact on America's low-income families."

As part of this year's partnership, Clayton will provide over $450,000 in support to Family Promise and its Affiliates, as well as three new off-site Clayton Built® homes valued at more than $175,000, to be used as transitional housing.

As part of the monetary support, Clayton and Family Promise National are providing A Future Begins at Home: Prevention and Shelter Diversion Grants to 26 Family Promise Affiliates across the country. The following Affiliates have been named as recipients of these grants:

Family Promise in Anoka County, MN

Family Promise Metrowest, MA

Family Promise of Berks County, PA

Family Promise of Blount County, TN

Family Promise of Bradley County, TN

Family Promise of Butler County, OH

Family Promise of Cheyenne, WY

Family Promise of Clark County, WA

Family Promise of Collin County, TX

Family Promise of Genesee County, MI

Family Promise of Greater Helena, MT

Family Promise of Greater Roanoke, VA

Family Promise of Jacksonville, FL

Family Promise of Lake Houston, TX

Family Promise of Laurens County, SC

Family Promise of Lehigh Valley, PA

Family Promise of Linn County, IA

Family Promise of Sacramento, CA

Family Promise of Sarasota, FL

Family Promise of Southern Chester County, PA

Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire , NH

, NH Family Promise of the South Bay , CA

, CA Family Promise of Tualatin Valley, OR

Family Promise of Waukesha County, WI

Family Promise Salt Lake, UT

Fort Bend Family Promise, TX

Affiliates receiving home donations and additional funding as part of this partnership will be announced in the coming months.

