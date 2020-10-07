ClassOne's Solstice S4 Wet Processing System Chosen By TRUMPF

KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology announced the sale of its Solstice ® S4 fully-automated wet-processing system to one of the world's leading VCSEL laser manufacturers, TRUMPF Photonic Components. The new Solstice S4 will be installed at the TRUMPF Photonic Components facility in Ulm, Germany. The announcement was made jointly by Byron Exarcos, ClassOne CEO, and Dr. Matthias Lessel, TRUMPF Manager of the Unit Process Development Group.

"We are implementing new technologies, and the Solstice S4 will help to enhance our level of process automation," said Dr. Lessel. "The ClassOne organization has always been very supportive in helping us meet our schedules. Most importantly, in our new process development we've been seeing very good first results on the Solstice."

"TRUMPF is a leading-edge manufacturer and they're building very advanced VCSELs and photodiodes on gallium arsenide," said Exarcos. "Our Solstice S4 will be helping to automate some of the wet-etching processes for those devices. The S4 can have up to four chambers; and for TRUMP, the tool has been configured with special spray-etch and spin-rinse-dry chambers to streamline production. The Solstice also allows for quick and easy switching between three different substrate sizes, which is a very important feature for their productivity."

ClassOne explained that the Solstice platform was specifically designed for ≤200mm wafer users and allows for a great deal of modular flexibility in its configuration. Depending upon the choice of processing chambers, Solstice tools can be used for electrochemical plating as well as for a range of wet-chemical surface preparation processes, such as High-Pressure Metal Lift-Off, Resist Strip, UBM Etch, and more. In addition to the four-chambered fully-automated S4, ClassOne's Solstice product line also includes the eight-chambered Solstice S8 for automated high-volume production and the dual-chambered, semi-automated Solstice LT for process development or lower-volume production. For additional information about the Solstice product line or other ClassOne Technology systems, please go to classone.com.

About ClassOne TechnologyClassOne Technology ( classone.com) develops and delivers innovative new wet-chemical wafer processing equipment, including electroplating and surface preparation systems, as well as spin-rinse-dryers and spray solvent tools. The company focuses on delivering high-performance systems specifically for users of ≤200mm substrates, who traditionally have been underserved or ignored by the larger tool manufacturers. Based in Kalispell, Montana, ClassOne Technology is built upon decades of experience from industry veterans who continue the ClassOne tradition of delivering exceptional performance at an affordable price. ClassOne Technology is a sister company to ClassOne Equipment ( ClassOneEquipment.com), long respected as the industry's premier provider of refurbished processing tools, with over 2,500 systems installed worldwide.

About TRUMPFThe high-technology company TRUMPF ( www.trumpf.com) is a world technological and market leader for machine tools used in flexible sheet metal processing and also for industrial lasers. TRUMPF develops and produces its VCSEL technology at Photonic Components, a business field located at the company's Ulm, Germany, site.

With about 14,300 employees, the company generated sales in the 2019/20 fiscal year of nearly 3.5 billion euros (preliminary figures). With over 70 subsidiaries, the TRUMPF Group is represented in nearly all the countries of Europe, North and South America, and Asia. It has production facilities in Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, the Czech Republic, the USA, Mexico, China and Japan.

