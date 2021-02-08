Classic Brands Names Vivian Weng As New Chief Commercial Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Brands , ("Classic" or the "Company"), a leading designer, distributor and manufacturer of sleep products, sleep accessories and furniture, has named Vivian Weng as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Weng will serve as a key member of Classic's executive leadership team and provide her strategic vision for topline growth and profitability.

Scott Burger, CEO of Classic Brands, said, "After a long and deliberate search, Vivian stood out to us as a dynamic leader, a creative and analytical problem-solver, and someone who will no doubt be a tremendous asset to the Classic Brands team. Vivian has a proven track record of driving profitable growth, using digital marketing to transform the customer experience, and building and developing winning teams. Together, I look forward to establishing a strong commercial roadmap for Classic that matches our phenomenal growth trajectory."

"Classic Brands is a fast-emerging powerhouse in the sleep products industry whose workforce is passionate, enthusiastic, and determined to produce the finest products on the market today," said Weng. "I'm thrilled to be joining Classic at such an exciting time, and I look forward to working with Scott and the team to continue to grow and evolve the business in a rapidly changing market."

Weng brings more than 15 years of unparalleled experience in the consumer goods and retail space, spanning U.S., Europe, and Asia. During this time, she has developed and led proven ecommerce and brand strategy campaigns for global companies, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, L'Oréal, and McKinsey & Company. She holds a B.S.E in Electrical Engineering and a Certificate in Finance from Princeton, as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School.

ABOUT CLASSIC BRANDSFounded in 1971 with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland and distribution capabilities nationwide, Classic Brands is a leading designer, distributor and manufacturer of sleep products, sleep accessories and furniture, with a focus on the finest quality mattresses. The company has a long history of providing product development, sourcing, and logistics services to a diverse set of leading retail customers throughout the U.S. Classic Brands is constantly seeking to deliver quality and comfort at an affordable price. The company uses the finest materials from around the world, including all-natural and high-performance covers, Talalay and Dunlop latex, memory foam, gel-infused memory foam, innerspring and wrapped coil hybrids. Classic Brands is committed to being on the cutting edge of designing and producing innovative products for people to sleep healthier. Its sleep systems are designed to help achieve the maximum benefit from each night of sleep. For more information, visit www.ClassicBrands.com .

