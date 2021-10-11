Classic BMW Is Now Sewell BMW MINI Of Plano

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewell Automotive Companies acquired Classic BMW and MINI of Plano on October 4, 2021, and the dealership opened as Sewell BMW MINI of Plano on October 5. The Presidio Group LLC exclusively advised Sewell on the acquisition. Originally opened by the Maas family in 1971, Classic BMW celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 and is one of the highest performing BMW dealerships in the country. Sewell is a family-owned dealership group with a 110-year history of providing exceptional customer service at dealerships throughout Texas.

Classic BMW and MINI of Plano are located on over 24 acres at Dallas North Tollway and Spring Creek Parkway. The dealership features a 160,000-square-foot facility with a BMW showroom, a MINI showroom, a service shop, and a five-lane service drive. The dealership also includes a separate pre-owned vehicle facility. This will be the second BMW franchise for Sewell. Sewell also owns and operates Sewell BMW of Grapevine which is located on over nine acres in Grapevine, Texas.

"I have always had the highest level of admiration and respect for Lee Maas, Eric and Sheryl Maas, and their family. We are honored to continue Classic BMW's 50-year legacy of customer service," said Carl Sewell, Chairman and CEO at Sewell. "We look forward to welcoming the Classic BMW and MINI customers into the Sewell family."

Sewell operated MINI of Plano from 2011 to 2019, creating a community of enthusiasts in the area. In 2021, Classic BMW added the MINI of Plano franchise to serve these customers. "To be able to re-enter the Plano community with BMW and MINI is an incredible opportunity. This acquisition is the culmination of an exciting period of growth for our organization," said Carl Sewell III, President at Sewell. "We feel so fortunate to be in Texas and Plano is one of the best markets in the country."

"What began as a discussion with Eric and Sheryl Maas about the potential sale of the dealership has developed into a personal friendship between our two families. We are grateful to the Maas family for trusting us to care for the customers that have become a part of their family during the last 50 years," said Jacquelin Sewell, President at Sewell. "They have truly created something special and we are proud to continue their legacy."

Once the sale of the dealership is completed, Eric and Sheryl Maas will focus their attention on Fast Track Racing. The Fast Track Racing team, which Eric and Sheryl Maas founded in 2016, was not included in the acquisition. Fast Track Racing is an SRO America and IMSA race team that has captured numerous trophies and awards, including the BMW Sports Trophy in 2018.

"The passion and heritage that Classic BMW has celebrated over the last 50 years will continue with the new Sewell BMW of Plano team," said Eric Maas, Director of Racing Operations at Fast Track Racing LLC. "The two families are best known for their client care so the winners in this acquisition are absolutely the BMW clients. The Maas family feels that the future of the business we built will be in good hands and we wish that the Sewell family finds the spirit and passion alive and well for another 50 years in Plano."

Both the Sewell family and the Maas family have a long history in the automotive industry. As a young man, Carl Sewell's father, Carl Sewell Sr., worked for his family's hardware store in Arlington, Texas in 1911. The store also served as an early car dealership, livery stable, and movie theater. Carl Sewell assumed the leadership and direction of the company from his father in 1972. Today, across 18 dealerships, Sewell represents Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, INFINITI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, MINI and Subaru, with locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Houston, Plano, San Antonio, and Sugar Land.

Eric Maas's father, Lee Maas, founded Classic BMW in 1971. At the time, BMWs were relatively unknown in the U.S. market. Lee Maas took a risk and opened Classic BMW, the first BMW dealership in the Dallas area in a small, 3,000-square-foot building. Eric Maas assumed the leadership and operation of the dealership as General Manager in 1996 and as President in 2000, and has grown Classic BMW into one of the largest BMW dealerships in the United States.

"In many ways, this is the merging of two great family brands," said Carl Sewell.

