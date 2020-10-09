Class Action Lawsuit Now Pending: Thomas, Et Al., V. Nestle U.S.A., Inc., Et Al. Announced By CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. announced today a class action lawsuit now pending in the Superior Court for the State of California, County of Los Angeles with Defendants Nestle U.S.A., Inc., and Ferrara Candy Company in Thomas, et al., v. Nestle U.S.A., Inc. The Action has been certified by the Court to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class. This case arises out of allegations that Defendants violated the California Consumers Legal Remedies Act, False Advertising Law, and Unfair Competition Law. Specifically, the Action alleges that Defendants' Products contain nonfunctional slack-fill in violation of California and federal law.

If you purchased a box of Raisinets®, Buncha Crunch®, Butterfinger Bites®, Tollhouse Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels®, Rainbow Nerds®, SweeTarts®, Spree®, Gobstopper®, or Sno-Caps® in California for personal use and not for resale during the time period February 9, 2013, through the present, and you are not excluded from the Class by definition, you are a member of the Class. If you are a member of the Class, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class.

Members of the Class will be eligible to participate in any recovery that might be obtained in the Action. If you have proof of purchase of one or more of the Products, keep these records. Do not mail them to Class Counsel or the Administrator at this time. No money or benefits are available now and there is no guarantee that money or benefits will be obtained. If they are, Class Members will be notified regarding how to obtain a share.

If you wish to be excluded from the Class, you must specifically request exclusion in accordance with the following procedures. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must send a letter by first-class mail stating that you request exclusion from the Class in Thomas, et. al., v. Nestle U.S.A., Inc., Case No. BC649863. Your request must: (i) state your name, address, and telephone number; and (ii) be signed by you. You must mail your exclusion request, postmarked by no later than November 9, 2020, to: Thomas, et al. v. Nestle U.S.A., Inc., et al. c/o CPT Group, Inc. 50 Corporate Park, Irvine CA 92606.

If you choose to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgment in this Action, nor will you be eligible to share in any recovery that might be obtained in this Action. You will retain any right you have to individually pursue any legal rights, if any, that you may have against any Defendants with respect to the claims asserted in the Action.

For anyone unsure if they are a Class Member, more information, including a detailed notice, is available at www.FerraraCandyBoxClassAction.com, or by calling 1-888-671-0699.

Contact:CPT Group, Inc. Thomas, et al. v. Nestle U.S.A., Inc., et al.50 Corporate Park Irvine, Calif. 926061-888-671-0699

