Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against BMW For Dangerous Battery Defect

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2020, a new class action lawsuit was filed in California federal court against BMW of North America, LLC. The plaintiff, Mr. William Burbank, is represented by O'Connor Law Group, P.C., Wirtz Law APC, and Reallaw, A Professional Corporation.

The class action is on behalf of consumers throughout California, alleging unreasonably dangerous battery systems in their hybrid BMW vehicles, caused by debris during the manufacturing process. The defective batteries were produced by Samsung and are at risk of catching on fire, leading to severe injuries or possibly death. Because there is no available fix for this problem, BMW has told consumers not to charge their vehicles and not use the paddle shifters, manual mode or sport mode.

Vehicles in the Class Action"Class Vehicles" refer to the following:

2020-2021 BMW 530e

2020-2021 BMW 530e xDrive

2020-2021 BMW 530e iPerformance

2020-2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e

2020-2021 MINI Cooper Countryman All4 SE

2020 BMW i8

2021 BMW 330e

2021 BMW 330e xDrive

2021 BMW 745Le xDrive

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e

The class action seeks buy back refunds for the vehicles under California's Lemon Law as well an injunction against BMW to stop selling the defective vehicles until there is a permanent fix. The lawsuit also seeks damages for BMW's fraudulent selling of these vehicles knowing of the defect but intentionally concealing the problem.

Attorney Richard Wirtz commented, "We welcome new technology in the auto industry. However, with technology there must also be responsibility. In the absence of responsibility, there must be accountability. That is where California's Lemon Laws step in. California consumers are tired of being guinea pigs for untested and unproven auto technology. Auto makers must stop their long-standing practice of launching defective vehicles expecting to simply fix the defects under warranty."

About Co-CounselMr. Wirtz, Mr. Michael Hassen, and Mr. Mark O'Connor are experienced attorneys with decades of experience between them. They specialize in litigation matters in various areas of law, and have successfully prosecuted scores of cases similar to this one.

Contact InformationO'Connor Law Group, P.C.384 Forest Ave, Suite 17 Laguna Beach, CA 92651949-390-9695

