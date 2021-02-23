Clarus Names Concentric Spaces The 2020 Independent Rep Group Of The Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- February 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus, the largest manufacturer of glass dry erase visual communication systems in America, is excited to announce that they have awarded the Independent Rep Group (IRG)...

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- February 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus, the largest manufacturer of glass dry erase visual communication systems in America, is excited to announce that they have awarded the Independent Rep Group (IRG) of the Year designation to Concentric Spaces. Concentric Spaces, based in Seattle, Washington, serves the Pacific Northwest region of the US and has shown consistent growth for five consecutive years with, most notably, a 33% year over year increase in 2020.

"This award validates that Concentric Spaces has a remarkable team who strives for excellence every day. Chris and his team remained client-focused and solutions-driven throughout 2020," said Chris Buck, VP of Global Sales for Clarus. "We've seen Concentric Spaces blaze the trail for innovation and high design while challenging the status quo. We are lucky to partner with such hardworking folks who will go the extra mile to provide a great client experience on behalf of Clarus."

Because of Concentric Spaces' commitment to Clarus' vision, Clarus is happy to announce that in addition to the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia and Alaska, as of February 1, 2021, Concentric Spaces is now representing Clarus in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, as well as the rest of northern California and northern Nevada, including Reno, Sparks and Carson City.

"It is an honor to be recognized for all of our hard work throughout such a challenging year," said Chris Fuller, President of Concentric Spaces. "This award is a testament to our team and partners in the region who focus on providing the best product solutions for our customers!"

About Concentric SpacesConcentric Spaces is a collaboration of talented individuals and manufacturers passionate about creating vibrant, client focused interiors in the Pacific Northwest. Our diverse backgrounds in design, specifications, customer service, manufacturing, etc. allow for us to be the go-to representatives for design forward products in the market. To learn more, visit www.concentricspaces.com.

About ClarusClarus was founded in 2009 and is the pioneer of premium visual communication and collaboration systems. As the largest glassboard manufacturer in America, Clarus' modern and minimalist collaboration solutions have transformed the interior design industry's visions for strategic, interpersonal communication. For more information, please visit www.clarus.com.

