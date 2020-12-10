Claroty Expands Leadership Team With VPs Of Engineering And Product Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the global leader in operational technology (OT) security, today announced the appointments of Adi Weisz as Vice President of Engineering and Brian Dunphy as Vice President of Product Management. These appointments are the latest investment in the company's continued growth and innovation as it becomes the industry's one-stop shop for industrial cybersecurity.

"We're thrilled to have Adi and Brian join us here at Claroty. Their enthusiasm for our mission combined with their deep industry expertise are great assets to our company leadership and product development," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "Bringing Adi and Brian on board marks a significant leap forward in cementing The Claroty Platform as the most advanced in the industrial cybersecurity market, and I look forward to seeing the innovations that they will help drive."

Weisz, as VP of Engineering, will be in charge of building and maintaining Claroty's product offerings as well as building and developing a modern, effective, and efficient engineering organization. He joins Claroty from Lusha, where he built the platform that drove the business into a hyper growth stage. A seasoned R&D executive with more than 20 years of technology experience, Weisz has held similar positions at Fornova, where he introduced modern big data technologies on which he built the company's competitive intelligence product; Gigya, where he helped the business acquire 1.5 billion platform users worldwide; and AfterDownload, where he managed the company's technology department. Weisz holds a bachelor's degree in Physics from Tel Aviv University and a master's degree in Physics and Quantum Optics from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

"I chose to join the elite team of professionals at Claroty to help companies focus on their business without sacrificing security," said Weisz. "In the world of cybersecurity today, there is no more challenging yet rewarding arena to be in than that of OT infrastructure, where the stakes couldn't be higher. I'm excited to continue advancing Claroty's unique and highly advanced technological solution for industrial enterprises' critical sites."

In the role of VP of Product Management, Dunphy is responsible for identifying and driving key product improvements that make it easier for customers to monitor and protect their OT and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) infrastructure. He has 25 years of cybersecurity industry experience, with a focus on building products and services to monitor enterprise cyber threats. Most recently, he led product management for RSA's NetWitness Platform. Prior to RSA, Brian led product management and global security operations center (SOC) operations for Symantec's MSSP, which he joined through its acquisition of Riptech, an early pioneer of managed security services. He started his career in the U.S. Air Force as a Communications Officer responsible for leading the Department of Defense's response activities for major cyber intrusions. Brian holds a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

"OT is the next cyber battleground as there is no higher value target for threat actors - just imagine the potential impact of a compromised production line, water utility, or chemical plant," said Dunphy. "I joined Claroty because it has been an early pioneer in a space that has an enormous impact on the world. We are not just securing OT systems; we are protecting the lifeblood that powers enterprises' core functionalities and all of our daily lives. I am honored to be part of a world-class team delivering innovative solutions that fully enable OT and SOC teams to secure this critical part of the enterprise."

The Claroty Platform is a complete OT security solution that comprises Claroty's Continuous Threat Detection (CTD), Enterprise Management Console (EMC), and Secure Remote Access (SRA) systems. This single, agentless solution seamlessly integrates with existing security infrastructure and provides the industry's most extensive range of OT security controls for visibility, threat detection, vulnerability management, and triage & mitigation. Further extending the value of these controls, The Claroty Platform is also the industry's only such solution to offer fully integrated remote incident management capabilities spanning the entire incident lifecycle. This is all enriched by the company's award-winning OT security research team and its expansive integration ecosystem.

About ClarotyClaroty bridges the industrial cybersecurity gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments. Organizations with highly automated production sites and factories that face significant security and financial risk especially need to bridge this gap. Armed with Claroty's converged IT/OT solutions, these enterprises and critical infrastructure operators can leverage their existing IT security processes and technologies to improve the availability, safety, and reliability of their OT assets and networks seamlessly and without requiring downtime or dedicated teams. The result is more uptime and greater efficiency across business and production operations.

Backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed on all seven continents globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has received $100 million in funding since being launched by the famed Team8 foundry in 2015. For more information, visit www.claroty.com .

