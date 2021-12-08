Claroty Advances Mission To Secure All Cyber-Physical Systems With $400 Million Funding And Acquisition Of Medigate

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty today announced the next step forward in its mission to secure all cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments - the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) - by raising $400 million in Series E funding and entering an agreement to acquire Medigate , a leading healthcare IoT security company. The round brings the company's total funding to $635 million, making it the most well-funded cybersecurity company in the industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise IoT sectors. 1

"While connectivity between the cyber and physical systems in manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and other industries is driving significant competitive advantages via increased operational agility and resilience, it also creates greater exposure to risks with serious consequences for patient safety, public safety, and the environment," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "By combining Claroty and Medigate's deep domain expertise and specialized technologies into a single platform, we will take a giant leap forward on our mission to secure the ever-expanding universe of XIoT for every connected organization. We envision a future where cyber and physical worlds safely connect to support our lives, and with such strong backing from some of the world's foremost technology investors, we have the resources we need to make this vision a reality."

$400 Million Series EThe Series E funding was co-led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Schneider Electric. Other existing investors, including ISTARI (a global cybersecurity platform established by Temasek), Team8, and Standard Investments, participated as well. Additionally, Yossi Cohen, head of SoftBank's investment activities in Israel, will join Claroty's board of directors.

"As digital transformation initiatives drive the essential physical systems that we rely on for even the most basic human needs, securing these systems is ultimately about mitigating risks to human life," said Yossi Cohen of SoftBank Investment Advisers. "Claroty's technology addresses a high-stakes problem in enabling safe digital transformation, and we are eager to partner with the team in its journey to protect the critical infrastructure that is the foundation of the AI revolution."

"The real threat to society is not the Skynet AI, but human hackers turning our machines against us. We see this happening in hospitals, factories, electric and water utilities, transportation, building controls, and oil rigs," said Bessemer partner and Claroty board member David Cowan. "Bessemer helped get Claroty started in 2016 to restore trust in the world's physical plant - the new frontier for cyber defense; and now we believe the company's recognition by Forrester as a Leader in industrial control systems (ICS) security confirms our conviction in its capabilities, traction, and leadership."2

Securing the XIoTAccording to Gartner ®, "Over time, the technologies that underpin critical infrastructure have become more digitized and connected — either to enterprise IT systems and/or to each other — creating cyber-physical systems. CPS are composed of both legacy infrastructure (deployed years ago without built-in security) and new assets, which are also deployed full of vulnerabilities. The result has been a substantial increase in the attack surface for hackers and bad actors of all kinds, and the CPS that underpin most of this critical infrastructure are under increasing attack." 3

Securing CPS is a particularly acute challenge in the healthcare sector due to the proliferation of IoT and IoMT devices connecting to hospital networks - in fact, 82% of health systems reported experiencing an IoT cyberattack in the last 18 months. Additionally, beyond critical infrastructure, organizations of all kinds are increasingly reliant on CPS to run their building management systems (BMS), surveillance cameras, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and many other physical processes.

Gartner predicts that "by 2024, 80% of critical infrastructure organizations will abandon their existing siloed security solutions providers in order to bridge cyber-physical and IT risks by adopting hyper-converged solutions." 4

"We built the industry's first dedicated healthcare IoT security platform, which was named 2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security in the KLAS Software & Services Report , to empower healthcare providers to deliver secure, connected care," said Jonathan Langer, co-founder and CEO of Medigate. "Becoming a part of Claroty means our customers will not only continue to receive the best security for their healthcare IoT devices, but will also gain coverage for the wide array of industrial IoT assets in their networks, without having to stitch together disparate tools for each."

"As the world continues to rapidly digitize, cybersecurity is becoming a top priority for most organizations," said Heriberto Diarte, CEO of SE Ventures, Schneider Electric's investment arm. "We are pleased to be part of this funding round and continue our partnership with Claroty, who has developed the leading industrial cybersecurity platform to protect and manage OT, IoT, and IIoT assets, and is now extending that expertise into healthcare to protect the XIoT."

About MedigateMedigate is the industry's first and leading dedicated Healthcare IoT security platform, enabling healthcare providers to safely deliver connected care. Medigate fuses its deep understanding of medical workflows and proprietary protocols with the reality of today's cybersecurity threats, so hospitals can confidently connect and operate all clinical assets on their network while ensuring patient privacy and safety. To date, Medigate has won more than 40 industry awards, including 2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security, the SINET Innovator Award, and Fast Company's Most Innovative Company Award, as well as listed in Forbes Top 20 IoT Start-Ups to Watch. Medigate was backed by YL Ventures and Blumberg Capital from its seed round then joined by U.S. Venture Partners, Partech, and Maor Investments in future rounds.

About ClarotyClaroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise (IoT) environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

1 Sourced via internal company analysis of Crunchbase data. 2 The Forrester Wave™: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions, Q4 2021 3 Gartner, Predicts 2022: Cyber-Physical Systems Security — Critical Infrastructure in Focus, Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Barika Pace, Ruggero Contu, Richard Hunter, 17 November 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 4 Gartner, Predicts 2022: Cyber-Physical Systems Security — Critical Infrastructure in Focus, Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Barika Pace, Ruggero Contu, Richard Hunter, 17 November 2021.

