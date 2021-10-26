Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Launch Of Its Initial Public Offering

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. ("CMTG") today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock. CMTG has filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer 7,000,000 shares of its common stock. CMTG also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18.65 and $19.65 per share. CMTG has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMTG".

CMTG intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to originate, co-originate and acquire senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located primarily in major U.S. markets or for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, JMP Securities and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are also acting as joint book-running managers.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to CMTG's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CMTG intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in those acts. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by CMTG's use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "seek," "objective," "goal," "strategy," "plan," "focus," "priority," "should," "could," "potential," "possible," "look forward," "optimistic," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of CMTG's performance in future periods. Except as required by law, CMTG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

