Clarkston Consulting Wins Gold Award In The 2020 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business and technology consulting leader Clarkston Consulting announced its selection as a winner of the coveted Brandon Hall Group Award for HCM Excellence, earning the Gold Award in the Talent Management category for Best Advancement in Employee Engagement. The award specifically recognizes Clarkston's differentiated analytics-backed approach to employee engagement.

"We have a very specific way in which we talk about our people. What most call employees, we refer to as 'stewards' at Clarkston. It reflects the overarching mindset we have, one where each individual is empowered to carry themselves as a steward - a guardian - of Clarkston's culture and mission," said Mike Leary, Clarkston Managing Partner, Human Resources.

Leary continued, "That mentality extends beyond simple word choice to how we conduct ourselves, create firm programs, and drive the business forward. It's also how we approach initiatives like employee engagement. It's for that reason I'm especially proud of this achievement, as it serves to further validate a long held principle at Clarkston - when we take care of our people, we drive success for our clients and our business."

The Brandon Hall Group Award cites Clarkston's partnership with innovative journey analytics software provider Explorance to develop, collect, analyze, and act on data collected in Clarkston's annual engagement survey.

Clarkston's Human Resources Director Jessica Morris on the program, "The success of our engagement program is measured by the positive outcomes it creates for our stewards and business. Our annual engagement survey empowers us with the information needed to drive decisive actions to meet our stewards' feedback and commit to continuous improvement. However, it's the people-powered approach that has enabled our sustainable success."

"It's easy to get lost in the data with these surveys. What's made our approach successful is building a strategic survey program that surrounds the data and technology so we can activate change from survey findings. That includes ensuring accountability and leadership buy-in, creating a consistent methodology, prioritizing transparency, and encouraging our stewards to be a part of the team working to drive outcomes from our annual initiatives. It's not just the data, it's how you empower and transform those insights into action," Morris continued.

ABOUT THE BRANDON HALL GROUP AWARDS

"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards - so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 26-28, 2021, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "All award winners must demonstrate that their HCM programs drive bottom-line business results. That's what sets our awards program apart from all others."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarkston-consulting-wins-gold-award-in-the-2020-brandon-hall-group-hcm-excellence-awards-301172018.html

SOURCE Clarkston Consulting