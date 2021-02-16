Clark Pacific Manufactures And Constructs Sacramento State's First Parking Structure To Earn Parksmart Gold Recognition

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Pacific, a leading provider of prefabricated systems that are transforming building design and construction, today announced Sacramento State's Parking Structure 5 has earned Parksmart Gold Recognition. Parking Structure 5 is a 1,750-stall, six-story example of modern construction innovation, from its cooling white interior and technical amenities, to the dozens of green aluminum "leaves" that pay homage to the University's urban forest.

Sacramento State is the first university in the country to achieve Parksmart Gold, the only rating system for parking structures that promotes sustainable mobility through smarter design and operation. Collaboration with Clark Pacific, a longtime partner to the University, and using its prefabricated building systems were critical to delivering the project within budget and significantly faster, with far less campus impact than conventional systems.

"Sustainability, innovation, determination and teamwork were key factors contributing to Parking Structure 5's designation as a Parksmart Gold certified project," said Tony Lucas, associate vice president for business and administrative services at Sacramento State. "Those factors are a part of the Sacramento State DNA and guide our stewardship of precious resources. The certification is testimony to Sacramento State's commitment to a sustainable environment."

Nearly all structural components and façade elements were fabricated by Clark Pacific off-site and transported to the site to be erected. When the project gained approvals and permits to begin construction, approximately 90 percent of fabrication was already complete. Using a progressive design-build method and precast elements, the project was finished in just over 10 months. Additionally, transportation of prefabricated pieces was completed during off-hours, ultimately limiting the overall amount of construction traffic on campus created by the project. Off-site manufacturing removed over 5,700 worker days from the jobsite, reducing commuter impacts by over 10,000 car trips, as well as parking and site impacts the campus would have encountered with a conventional construction method.

"This certainly isn't the norm for parking structures and we all have a lot to be proud of in achieving Parksmart Gold," said Erik Winje, preconstruction manager for Clark Pacific. "Hats off to Sacramento State for sticking to its sustainability vision and to Dreyfuss + Blackford for a design well done."

About Clark Pacific Clark Pacific is a leading manufacturer of prefabricated building systems. We are transforming design and construction by delivering high quality, cost-effective buildings with less risk. Clark Pacific paves the way for prefabrication as a smarter, safer and more efficient way to bring great designs to life. Clark Pacific collaborates with construction owners and design-build teams to develop and deliver prefabricated building systems for commercial and institutional projects of any size and complexity. For more information, visit www.clarkpacific.com.

