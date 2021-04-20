Clark Pacific Launches The NetZero Building Platform, A Prefabricated System Designed To Meet The 2030 Challenge

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Pacific, a leading provider of prefabricated systems that are transforming building design and construction, today launched the NetZero Building Platform, a complete prefabricated system for next-generation office buildings that prioritize the environment and occupant wellness, and help owners and designers meet the 2030 Challenge. An all-in-one solution, the Platform optimizes structure, skin and mechanical systems for premium performance and design flexibility at a lower cost.

While offsite fabrication can drastically change the way buildings are constructed, it is largely untapped. Most prefabrication today focuses solely on moving work offsite but leaves the building fundamentally unchanged. The NetZero Building Platform reimagines not only how structures are constructed, but also their core integrated systems for optimal performance.

"While building owners want highly efficient, sustainable buildings, adding these features to conventional construction can be complex and require special designs that are often cost-prohibitive," said Jon Mohle, product manager at Clark Pacific. "As we look toward a more efficient building process and sustainable future, we're committed to delivering innovative products, like the NetZero Building Platform, that drive construction forward and eliminate the need to sacrifice sustainability for cost."

Manufactured in a plant-controlled casting environment with proprietary concrete mix designs, the NetZero Building Platform results in 28 percent less embodied carbon than a conventionally constructed building. It features an integrated thermally active radiant floor system that reduces energy use and mechanical costs and as part of an overall solution, provides 100 percent fresh air to building occupants, which has been tied to healthier, more productive work environments. In addition, the floor system activates a building's mass as an energy storage solution, which can be used to store up to 16 hours of solar energy.

"The NetZero Building Platform is a wonderful example of what can be created when we work together," said Noah Zallen, principal mechanical engineer and radiant design practice lead for Integral Group, a consulting advisor to Clark Pacific. "By fully maximizing prefabrication and engineering integration, Clark Pacific has transformed what is normally a highly specialized bespoke process for world-class radiant buildings into a ready-to-go, flexible building system. The result directly solves the design, construction, performance and cost barriers to successful radiant buildings."

The NetZero Building Platform is available now through Clark Pacific for use in the western United States. For more information, visit www.Clarkpacific.com.

About Clark PacificClark Pacific is a leading manufacturer of prefabricated building systems that transform design and construction by delivering high quality, cost effective buildings with less risk. The company is paving the way for prefabrication as a smarter, safer and more efficient way to bring great designs to life. Clark Pacific collaborates with construction owners and design-build teams to develop and deliver prefabricated building systems for commercial and institutional projects of any size and complexity. For more information, visit www.clarkpacific.com.

