Clark Delivers UMMC Midtown Outpatient Tower, Celebrates Grand Opening

BALTIMORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, Clark Construction Group joined Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, representatives from the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), and city and state leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the University of Maryland Medical Center's (UMMC) Midtown Outpatient Tower in Baltimore, Maryland. Clark served as the general contractor for the project.

The new UMMC Midtown Outpatient Tower provides expanded healthcare services to support the Baltimore community and greater Maryland. The 212,000-square-foot facility features spaces for primary care services and specialty care for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart, kidney, and lung disease. The new tower also includes health education, lifestyle management, and behavioral health programs.

"We are so fortunate to have partnered with Clark Construction to build our beautiful new Outpatient Tower, which was completed on time with the company doing an excellent job of keeping its employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Alison G. Brown, president of the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus. "This new building is designed to support how we are transforming the way our physicians and care teams partner with our patients. With this new facility, people with multiple health challenges will be connected to everything they need to achieve their best health - all under one roof."

The 10-story building includes five floors for health care services and five floors of above-grade parking. The project, which was designed by C.R. Goodman & Associates, is pursuing LEED ® Silver certification and incorporates many green building principles, including innovative stormwater management with bioretention tree pits and a vegetative roof.

"Clark's portfolio of work in Baltimore over the last 40 years includes more than 70 projects that have helped strengthen the city's infrastructure," said Mike Hartman, a division president at Clark Construction who oversees the company's healthcare projects in the Mid-Atlantic Region and work in Baltimore. "We are honored to build projects that serve this community and grateful for the opportunity to partner with UMMS and C.R. Goodman & Associates to deliver a facility that will provide premier team-based medical care to the region."

To further reinforce Clark's commitment to the city, and to making a positive impact in the communities it builds, Clark recently launched its Strategic Partnership Program (SPP) in Baltimore. Founded in 2006, the SPP is an executive MBA-style course targeted to small and disadvantaged businesses working in construction or a related field. Designed to increase participants' business and construction acumen, confidence, and capabilities, the SPP helps to ensure small businesses are well-positioned to compete for future opportunities on large-scale construction projects.

The new UMMC Midtown Outpatient Tower opens to the public later this month.

About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group is one of the nation's most experienced and respected providers of building and civil construction services with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

