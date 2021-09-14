Clark Construction Debuts Small Business Training Program In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Construction Group has expanded its Strategic Partnership Program (SPP) to the Greater Baltimore area. Originally launched in 2006, the 10-month program delivers executive MBA-style classes to small and disadvantaged businesses, including minority-, women-, and veteran-owned firms in the construction industry. Twenty-four Baltimore area business owners and leaders make up the 2021 class.

Clark kicked off the inaugural Baltimore program with a full-day orientation for participants on September 14, led by Dr. Leonard Greenhalgh, director of programs for minority- and women-owned businesses at Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business. The program's curriculum combines classes taught by Clark professionals and local industry experts with interactive team projects and specialty workshops. Throughout the course, participants will focus on a range of business and construction industry topics, including financial statements and accounting, insurance and bonding, estimating, purchasing, and project management, as well as softer business competencies such as presentation skills and leadership techniques. The SPP participants graduate following a capstone project and presentation to industry leaders.

"Learning the nuances of the construction industry through Clark's Strategic Partnership Program was the spark that propelled my company forward," said Cheo Hurley a graduate of the SPP Class of 2012 and president and chief executive officer of Baltimore-based contractor THG Companies. "I'm thrilled that Clark is bringing this transformational program to the Baltimore community."

Fifteen years ago, Clark founded the SPP to provide diverse businesses with the training, knowledge, and resources necessary for firms to compete for opportunities on large-scale construction projects. Since its inception, the company has expanded the course to eight markets across the country. To date, more than 1,250 small business owners and leaders have successfully completed the intensive program, gaining the capabilities and confidence to take their businesses to the next level.

"Clark Construction has been building in the Baltimore market for nearly four decades, and remains dedicated to the region's economic prosperity. We are excited to deepen our investment in the growth of the region's small and disadvantaged business community by initiating new professional relationships through our Strategic Partnership Program," said Michael Hartman, a division president with Clark Construction in charge of the company's operations in Baltimore.

Clark's launch of the Strategic Partnership Program in Baltimore comes on the heels of the company's SDBE15 Program announcement last week. The program entails a company-wide commitment to achieving at least 15 percent small or disadvantaged business participation on all of Clark's construction projects - including those that don't otherwise have prescribed business requirements.

Interested firms can learn more about the Strategic Partnership Program or apply for a future class by visiting www.clarkconstruction.com/spp.

Clark Construction Group is one of the nation's most experienced and respected providers of building and civil construction services with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country. Clark is among the founding members of the "Time for Change" consortium - a group of general contractors working to identify ways to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the construction industry. The company is helping to spearhead the industry's first-ever Construction Inclusion Week event this October.

