Clark Atlanta University Taps INROADS To Give Their Students A Career And Leadership Development Advantage

ATLANTA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS, Inc. — a global solutions provider for addressing community disparities and talent pipeline issue challenges — partners with Clark Atlanta University (CAU) to take their student career development to the next level.

The two storied organizations launch the Corporate Development Initiative to give 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year students intense exposure to the skills and qualifications needed to have successful corporate career experiences. The program is envisioned as a pre-internship component to INROADS' award-winning student leadership program.

"When looking for opportunities to invest even more into our students' career development, INROADS proved to be a natural partner," said Dr. George French, president, Clark Atlanta University. "Their record of impact extends more than 50 years and provides our students with the advantages they need to compete in the internship and career market."

A virtual kick-off of the Corporate Development Initiative will be held May 10 at 2:00 p.m. (EST). To register, visit https://bit.ly/INROADS-CLARK-ATLANTA.

Founded in 1970, INROADS has been a pioneer in the development of student talent for corporate careers. Even more, their expansive network includes some of the world's most influential companies, including JPMorgan Chase, P&G, and many others. Their systematic approach to leadership development for the talented and underrepresented has earned INROADS a reputation as a leader in diverse talent pipeline solutions in corporate America, and has had the net effect of slowing down the widening of America's racial wealth gap. Recently, INROADS received the Early Talent Award from Handshake that celebrates employers who have transformed their recruiting strategies to meet the demands of a digital-first world.

"When we provide students with exposure to career and leadership skills, we are actually doing so much more than supplying them with internships and jobs. We are also giving them opportunities to change their lives and financial outlook," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc.

"With Clark Atlanta, we have a chance to literally contribute to the journey of the next Thasunda Duckett, president and CEO at TIAA, an INROADS' alumnae, and only the third Black woman in history to lead a Fortune 500 company. This is what's at stake every time we pour into the lives of our students," said Harper.

Clark Atlanta University provides INROADS with access to thousands of high-potential students. Founded in 1865, Clark Atlanta University is the oldest Historically Black College or University in the South. Clark Atlanta University has a student enrollment of more than 3,000.

About INROADSINROADS is the world's largest nonprofit organization committed to developing the leadership of talented and underrepresented youth. With more than 30,000 alumni worldwide, INROADS has contributed to increases in the number of C-suite executives in corporate America. Founded in 1970, INROADS' record of impact extends more than 50 years. For more information, visit https://INROADS.org/.

About Clark Atlanta University Founded September 19, 1865, as Atlanta University, Clark Atlanta University is a private Methodist, historically Black research university in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1988, Atlanta University and Clark College consolidated to form Clark Atlanta University in 1988. Clark Atlanta University is the first HBCU in the southern United States. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University visit our website at www.cau.edu

