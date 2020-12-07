Clark Atlanta University President To Serve As Panelist During "CONNECT LIBERIA: Winning In Education During COVID-19" Webinar On Dec. 9

The panel discussion with University Consortium for Liberia and the Liberian Consulate in Georgia focuses on e-learning and technology transfer strategies

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University President, George T. French Jr., Ph.D. has been selected to participate in the second "CONNECT LIBERIA" Africa Webinar Series entitled "Winning in Education During COVID-19."

Hosted by the University Consortium for Liberia (UCL) in collaboration with the Liberian Consulate in Georgia, the event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. EST. Participants in the virtual online panel discussion, which is free and open to the public, will explore Liberia's e-learning transformation and Liberian student success stories. Additionally, guests will share their strategies and successful outcomes achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the "CONNECT LIBERIA" Webinar is to identify new and innovative ways to collaborate and determine how the UCL and the broader community can help support Liberia's efforts to enhance teaching and learning in the current and post-COVID-19 environment.

Hosting the event is the Honorable Cynthia L. Blandford, President and Board Chair of University Consortium for Liberia (UCL) and Honorary Consul Republic of Liberia, Georgia. Moderators include Dr. Cheryl Davenport Dozier, President Emeritus of Savannah State University and UCL Board Member, and Dr. Saki T. Golafale, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Kennesaw State University and UCL Board Member and Scholar.

The High-Panel e-Learning guests include:

Dr. George T. French, Jr. , President, Clark Atlanta University

, President, Reverend Dr. Julius S. Nelson, Jr. , President, University of Liberia

, President, Dr. Susan Ogletree , Director, Center for Evaluation and Research Services, Georgia State University

, Director, Center for Evaluation and Research Services, Dr. Michael L. Best , Professor, Sam Nunn School of International Affairs and School of Interactive Computing, Georgia Tech

, Professor, of International Affairs and School of Interactive Computing, Dr. Layli Maparyan, Executive Director, Wellesley Center for Women

Additionally, H.E. Professor Ansu D. Sonii, Sr., Minister of Education, Republic of Liberia has been invited to deliver the keynote address on e-Learning in Liberia. H.E. George S.W. Patten, Sr., Liberia's Ambassador to the USA, Embassy Republic of Liberia, Washington, D.C., will offer special remarks. UCL Scholars from the participating educational institutions will also join the webinar for a "UCL Student Success Panel" to discuss their success stories and their educational journeys.

Clark Atlanta University has earned national recognition as a leader in dealing with the challenges of operating a university during the rapidly-changing pandemic. Before the 2020-21 academic year began, Clark Atlanta University's President, Dr. George T. French, Jr., led his executive leadership team in making the difficult decision to fully move to remote learning. With African American communities suffering a higher rate of infection and death, Dr. French felt an even greater moral responsibility to keep students, faculty and staff safe by implementing a comprehensive plan rooted in science and medical expert advice.

Participants are encouraged to register for free online at https://bit.ly/2KX4LeO .

About Clark Atlanta University Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African-American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African-Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African-American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions. For more information, please contact Jolene Butts-Freeman at (404) 880-8000 or jbutts-freeman@cau.edu.

