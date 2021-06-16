Clark Atlanta University Named As Partner In $90 Million Black Talent Alternative Investment Careers Initiative

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University (CAU) is one of three historically black colleges and universities to be part of a $90 million joint initiative to prepare students for careers in private equity or alternative-credit...

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University (CAU) is one of three historically black colleges and universities to be part of a $90 million joint initiative to prepare students for careers in private equity or alternative-credit investing.

The "AltFinance: Investing in Black Futures"™, announced today by leading investment firms -- Apollo Global Management, Inc., Ares Management Corp., and Oaktree Capital Management LP, is an industry-first initiative. It will be administered by ALT Finance Corp., a non-profit organization established by the three founding investment firms. Each firm is committing $3 million a year over the next 10 years to fund the organization, marking the first significant multi-firm commitment to increase opportunities in the alternatives industry.

The AltFinance initiative's initial partnership will be with Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College. It is designed to diversify the alternative investment industry by attracting, training, and providing career development, mentored fellowships, and scholarship opportunities for college students at the three inaugural HBCUs, all of which are part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC).

"Investing in the future of our students at Clark Atlanta University is paramount toward the creation of pipelines designed to increase diversity in all industries, specifically the alternative investment industry," said President George T. French, Jr.

"We are truly grateful for Apollo Global Management, Inc., Ares Management Corporation, and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. for their vision to partner and form AltFinance. This investment will undoubtedly empower Clark Atlanta's scholars and prepare them to be globally competitive in the alternative investment industry. Additionally, this partnership with Clark Atlanta University will give our scholars much-needed scholarships, introductions to industry experts, create networking opportunities, and grant them access to resources from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and Management Leadership for Tomorrow. Clark Atlanta University students are extraordinary, and partnerships such as this open doors for them to show the world their brilliance."

Additionally, there will be a virtual institute offering curriculum designed by the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

Students selected for the mentored fellowships will work directly with an industry mentor and learn all aspects of finance and alternatives. The fellowship program will be run in partnership with Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), a national non-profit organization working to ensure that marking the first major multi-firm commitment to increase opportunities in the alternatives industry.

About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African-American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

