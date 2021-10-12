Clark Atlanta University Among Three Institutions Awarded $1.5 M For Cyber Security Program

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University (CAU), Augusta University, and Mississippi State University consortium has been awarded $1.5 million from the Griffiss Institute, a nonprofit talent and technology accelerator for the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense.

The award will fund the establishment of a virtual institute in the southeastern United States with the VICEROY program (Virtual Institute for Cyber and Electromagnetic Spectrum Research and Employ) focused on the development of expertise in critical cybersecurity skills under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act of 2019. VICEROY will focus on the creation of academic programs leading to certifications and cyber-related degrees; develop the foundations of cryptography and data science; and promote an early interest in cyber careers and cyber talent.

"We are ecstatic about this award and the establishment of the virtual institute with the VICEROY program here at Clark Atlanta University. This allows us to continue our momentum to ensure our scholars have access to the best training and opportunities there are to offer in the Cyber-Physical Systems space," said Clark Atlanta University President, George T. French Jr., Ph.D.

"VICEROY will complement and enhance the Cybersecurity degree programs at Clark Atlanta University by bringing new training and internship opportunities for our students and further expand our collaboration with Augusta University and Mississippi State University," said Dr. Roy George from the Department of Cyber-Physical Systems, CAU's project lead for the VICEROY consortium.

