Clarivate Improves Trademark Search For The Benelux Office For Intellectual Property

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benelux Office for Intellectual Property (BOIP) has partnered with Clarivate Plc (CCC) - Get Report, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, to improve its trademark research services. Using AI-powered technology from Clarivate, BOIP has simplified the process of researching image trademarks for uniqueness and availability.

BOIP joins innovative IP offices around the world like the EU Intellectual Property Office, IP Australia and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore who have adopted image recognition (IR) 1 and new technologies to deliver innovative and more accessible services to users. Technology has transformed trademark research, automating a previously time-consuming and manual task. Today, the ability to search and compare image trademarks is essential as 40% of trademarks worldwide contain an image component 2.

By integrating AI-driven image recognition software from Darts-ip, acquired by Clarivate last year, combined with technology from TrademarkVision, BOIP's Trademark Register now offers users an easy to use and time-saving search functionality. Users can quickly determine whether a proposed image trademark is acceptable or if it infringes on an existing trademark.

Hugues Derème, Deputy Director General, BOIP: "Innovation is at the core of our organization, driven by the wish to anticipate and exceed our customers' expectations. Being able to search for trademarks, including figurative trademarks, in an easy and reliable manner, is one of the regularly requested improvements by our users. As a public service provider, we continuously seek to improve our online services and make them a growing source of added value for the IP industry, within the Benelux and beyond. Partnering with Clarivate allows us to take trademark searching to the next level and offer our users a genuinely improved experience."

Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said, "Today's IP offices play an important and active role in the innovation lifecycle; they deliver critical information and services that help businesses and IP professionals make smarter decisions faster. With trademark filing activity rising to 14.3 million 3 in the most recent year on record, image marks are increasingly a substantial part of this activity, making image recognition a crucial element of modern trademark research. Our technology makes an otherwise complex activity straightforward and simple. Our industry-leading solutions have helped BOIP to improve their services and workflow efficiencies, enabling them to better serve organizations in Benelux and around the world."

Clarivate is supporting numerous government IP offices globally, providing them with image recognition and workflow solutions for examiners and researchers, as well as access to DWPI, the world's most comprehensive database of enhanced patent information. This includes the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), Georgia's Sakpatenti, IP Australia (IPA) and the IP Office of Singapore (IPOS). BOIP is the latest government IP office to partner with Clarivate.

Darts-ip, awarded best legal tech company by Trend Legal Awards in Belgium, was acquired by Clarivate in December last year. Darts-ip's case law data and supporting analytics solutions is offered alongside Clarivate patent, trademark and domain data and solutions, across Derwent™, CompuMark™ and MarkMonitor™.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. We offer subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise that cover the entire lifecycle of innovation - from foundational research and ideas to protection and commercialization. Today, we're setting a trail-blazing course to help customers turn bold ideas into life-changing inventions. Our portfolio consists of some of the world's most trusted information brands, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. For more information, please visit clarivate.com .

About BOIP

The Benelux Office for Intellectual Property (BOIP) is the official body for trademarks and designs registration in the Benelux. BOIP can also record the existence of an idea on a given date in an i-DEPOT.

