Clarivate Appoints Julie Wilson As Chief People Officer And Announces Retirement Of Andrea Degutis

LONDON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) , a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the appointment of Julie Wilson as Chief People Officer (CPO). She replaces Andrea Degutis who retires after four years at the helm of Clarivate Human Resources.

"Andrea has been an invaluable partner to me and the executive team during a period of high growth and unprecedented circumstances, including the difficult challenge of leading us through the pandemic and initiating a major workplace transformation program," said Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, Clarivate. "I'm very grateful for her contributions and for ensuring that this important transition is seamless and positions Clarivate for long-term success."

He added, "Our people are our greatest asset and our ambitious plans include Clarivate being recognized as one of the world's best places to work. Julie joins us at a critical time as we continue to support colleagues with life and career in our post-pandemic environment. We have a sharp focus on profitable growth and sustainability with programs designed to enhance colleague engagement, increase customer delight and deliver strong returns for our investors. Her leadership will help ensure that we are well-prepared to support our rapidly growing and connected team of colleagues across the globe."

Prior to joining Clarivate, Julie had been Chief People Officer for Cerner Corporation, a global leader in health care and information technology, supporting the company's growth and expansion of over 600% to a workforce of more than 29,000 associates worldwide during her tenure. She has extensive experience in the complete talent lifecycle and a deep commitment to a creating an organizational culture that is both supportive and high-performance.

Her background also includes advising start-ups and early-stage organizations, and she currently serves on community and non-profit boards including the National World War I Museum Board of Trustees, Stowers Resource Management Board of Directors, MRI Global Board of Directors and Powell Gardens Board of Directors.

