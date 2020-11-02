Clarivate Announces Change To Its Board Of Directors

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (CCC) - Get Report, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Michael S. Klein, a member of the board of directors, has informed the Company of his decision to step down from the board. Mr. Klein previously served as Chairman of Churchill Capital Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which merged with Clarivate in May 2019.

Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO said: "On behalf of the entire company and the Board of Directors, I am very grateful for Michael's contributions and guidance over the past couple years. Clarivate has benefited significantly from Michael's business and leadership expertise. We wish him well with his future endeavors."

With Mr. Klein's departure, the Clarivate Board will consist of 12 members.

