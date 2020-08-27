Clarivate Announces Appointment Of Stefano Maestri As Chief Technology Officer

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the appointment of Stefano Maestri as Chief Technology Officer based in...

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (CCC) - Get Report, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the appointment of Stefano Maestri as Chief Technology Officer based in London. Stefano brings over 20 years of technology leadership experience leading technology teams in global organizations within the financial services sector. Stefano replaces Randy Harvey who has announced plans to retire.

A deeply experienced technology professional, Stefano spent the past four years as CTO for the financial services division of IHS-Markit where he led a complex, multi-faceted organizational transformation to support a cloud-first product strategy. Prior to IHS Markit where he spent almost 12 years in total, he held technology and content leadership roles at Barclays Capital, NYSE and Credit Suisse.

Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, Clarivate, said: "We are delighted to welcome Stefano Maestri as our new CTO. He brings a wealth of experience as an accomplished technology leader and his experience in the financial services sector will be invaluable. I look forward to seeing him build on the impressive milestones accomplished under Randy Harvey's leadership."

Stefano Maestri added: "I am proud and delighted to serve as the next Chief Technology Officer for Clarivate. This is an exciting time for Clarivate and for the science and intellectual property information markets. Our global technology team includes deeply experienced leaders who are already building the new products and platforms that we need to be successful in the long term. I look forward to working closely with them to deliver our ambitious vision."

About Clarivate Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. We offer subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise that cover the entire lifecycle of innovation - from foundational research and ideas to protection and commercialization. Today, we're setting a trail-blazing course to help customers turn bold ideas into life-changing inventions. Our portfolio consists of some of the world's most trusted information brands, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

