Clarivate And KAIST Innovation Strategy And Policy Institute Release Report On The Global AI Innovation Landscape

Providing key insights for building a successful artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) - Get Clarivate PLC Report, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation and the KAIST Innovation Strategy and Policy Institute (ISPI) has launched a report in Korea on the global innovation landscape of artificial intelligence. The report shows that AI has become a key technology and that cross-industry learning is an important AI innovation. It also stresses that the quality of innovation, not volume, is a critical success factor in technological competitiveness.

The report is based on data from Derwent Innovation™, the Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI), and the Derwent Patent Citation Index™ - solutions from Clarivate that provide a comprehensive picture of worldwide patenting activity and influence.

Key findings of the report include:

Neural networks and machine learning have been unrivaled in terms of scale and growth (more than 46%), and most other AI technologies show a growth rate of more than 20% since 2010.

Although Mainland China has shown the highest growth rate in terms of AI inventions, the influence of Chinese AI is relatively low. In contrast, the United States holds a leading position in AI-related inventions in terms of both quantity and influence.

holds a leading position in AI-related inventions in terms of both quantity and influence. The U.S. and Canada have built an industry-oriented AI technology development ecosystem through organic cooperation with both academia and the Government. Mainland China and South Korea , by contrast, have a government-driven AI technology development ecosystem with relatively low qualitative outputs from the sector.

have built an industry-oriented AI technology development ecosystem through organic cooperation with both academia and the Government. Mainland and , by contrast, have a government-driven AI technology development ecosystem with relatively low qualitative outputs from the sector. The U.S., the U.K., and Canada have a relatively high proportion of inventions in robotics and autonomous control, whereas in Mainland China and South Korea , machine learning and neural networks are making progress. Each country/region produces high-quality inventions in their predominant AI fields, while the U.S. has produced high-impact inventions in almost all AI fields.

"Patents for the AI invention fields in the past 10 years show that the AI technology has evolved into a wide range of applications and industries. At Clarivate, we are on a mission to improve the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. We believe innovation based on AI can help transform our world in building a better and more sustainable future," said Ed White, Chief Analyst and VP, IP and Innovation Research, Clarivate.

"The driving forces in building a sustainable AI innovation ecosystem are important national strategies. A country's future AI capabilities will be determined by how quickly and robustly it develops its own AI ecosystem and how well it transforms the existing industry with AI technologies. Countries that build a successful AI ecosystem have the potential to accelerate growth while absorbing the AI capabilities of other countries. AI talents are already moving to countries with excellent AI ecosystems," said Director of the ISPI Won-joon Kim.

"AI, together with other high-tech IT technologies including big data and the Internet of Things are accelerating the digital transformation by leading an intelligent hyper-connected society and enabling the convergence of technology and business. With the rapid growth of AI innovation, AI applications are also expanding in various ways across industries and in our lives," added Justin Kim, Special Advisor at the ISPI of KAIST and a co-author of the report.

About the KAIST Innovation Strategy and Policy InstituteKAIST is the first and top science and technology university in Korea. Established by the Korean government in 1971 to educate scientists and engineers committed to economic growth in Korea, KAIST and its graduates have been the gateway to advanced science and technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The KAIST Innovation Strategy and Policy Institute (ISPI) at KAIST aims to broaden the dynamic landscapes of innovation and entrepreneurship. The Institute focuses on how the new innovation paradigm of digitization and the new industrial revolution affect our society. The CISP ISPI will continue to strive to contribute to the Schumpeterian evolution of our society. For more, https://ispi.kaist.ac.kr.

About ClarivateClarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect, and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media contacts Wonjoon Kim, Director at the KAIST Innovation Strategy and Policy InstituteWonjoon.kim@kaist.ac.kr

Jack Wan, External Communications Director, Clarivate media.enquiries@clarivate.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-and-kaist-innovation-strategy-and-policy-institute-release-report-on-the-global-ai-innovation-landscape-301447241.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc