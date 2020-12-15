Clarius HD Wireless Scanners With New Tryten Stand Deliver Ultra-Mobile Ultrasound For Healthcare Institutions During The Pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital clinicians are increasingly relying on handheld ultrasound systems to rapidly triage and monitor COVID-19 patients. To improve the practicality of using these systems in extremely busy healthcare settings, Clarius Mobile Health , is pleased to announce a new ultra-mobile rolling stand for its Clarius HD wireless ultrasound scanners, which incorporates a maneuverable tablet arm, a power box to conceal cords and a basket to hold necessary accessories. The new medical-grade Tryten Nova Pro Clarius Tablet Stand is manufactured and sold by Tryten Technologies .

Dr. Mark Madden, MD, FRCPC, who works in the Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology department of a busy urban hospital, was one of the first to trial the new stand. "What I find really magnificent about the new Tryten stand is its portability and versatility in comparison to our traditional ultrasound units. I am unencumbered by a large heavy US unit requiring multiple cables and a large footprint to work. With our Clarius unit and Tryten stand, I have no trouble fitting in the tight spaces typical of ICU," says Dr. Madden. "As an added advantage, I can get the screen closer to my eyes with this cart because it is so maneuverable. I never find myself removing batteries to charge. I just place the probes in the charging station between cases and I am good to go. Now, when I receive an urgent request for an US procedure in ICU, I grab the cart and go. The limiting step is how fast I can walk to the patient. All things considered this is a fantastic tool in my toolkit."

The Tryten stand is designed to move from room to room quickly without blocking other essential equipment. It holds up to two Clarius HD scanners that are securely docked using the new Clarius 2-in-1 Charging Station, which offers a constant supply of battery power by charging the wireless Clarius HD ultrasound scanner and spare battery simultaneously. The ergonomic design includes a maneuverable arm for clinicians to position for clear views of the ultrasound image while scanning patients in various positions. It holds a variety of tablets, including the iPad Pro, which delivers the highest ultrasound image quality when paired with a Clarius HD scanner. The stand is cable-free to provide a completely wireless experience while not plugged in for power.

"The Tryten rolling stand combined with Clarius ultrasound and an iPad Pro delivers the image quality and performance of a traditional high-end laptop machine in a wire-free package that is highly mobile and easy to disinfect," says Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier. "With a small footprint and no wires to get in the way, clinicians can move quickly to the bedside of COVID-19 patients for rapid cardiac and lung imaging. Beyond urgent care applications, this solution is great for procedures in the interventional radiology suite and for ultrasound-guided regional blocks."

Small and wireless, Clarius ultrasound scanners can be completely encased in a sterile sheath or wiped for fast disinfection between patients. Clarius now offers ten product options that are suitable for a wide range of medical specialities. They are used in hospitals, private practice and veterinary clinics around the world. Each scanner's no-subscription pricing includes unlimited cloud storage and image management for unlimited users, a 3-year warranty, Clarius Live Telemedicine and forever-free software updates. The scanners offer unparalleled high-definition imaging and fast frame rates thanks to the latest piezo electric technology.

About Clarius Mobile HealthClarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals. Its handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high end systems. More than 750,000 scans have been performed by 27,000 users since Clarius introduced its first portable scanner in 2016. Clarius scanners are available in more than 50 countries, including the United States, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, the Philippines with more to follow. For more, visit www.clarius.com.

