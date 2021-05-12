Claritin® Launches The Outsideologist Project - A Multi-Year Initiative Encouraging Children To Spend Time Outdoors

With 72% of Parents Surveyed Believing Their Family Does Not Go Outside Enough, Multi-PLATINUM Country Star and Avid Outdoorsman Thomas Rhett Tapped to Join Mission to Help Families #GetOutside

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Claritin®, the #1 doctor recommended allergy OTC brand, announced the launch of The Outsideologist Project, a new, multi-year initiative aimed at encouraging children to spend more time outdoors. A new survey commissioned by the brand found that 57 percent of parents admit while they encourage their kids to play outside frequently, half (49 percent) report that their kids find the outdoors boring. To get kids excited about the outdoors, The Outsideologist Project will arm parents with resources and inspiration, including a series of expert-guided activities curated by the project's Advisory Board, made up of experts in the fields of plants, animals, weather, space and nature photography. Also joining the brand in its mission is multi-Platinum entertainer, outdoor enthusiast and parent of three, new Claritin® spokesperson Thomas Rhett.

"Whether we're on the lake, out for a hike or meeting up with friends, my wife Lauren and I prioritize spending time outdoors together with our three daughters," said Thomas Rhett. "Time outside is critical for our health and wellbeing, and I look forward to helping other families foster a deeper appreciation for the outdoors."

Though the wellness benefits of time outdoors are plenty, the new Claritin® survey 1 of parents of children aged 5 to 13 revealed that parents think their child could only keep themselves occupied with unstructured play outside for 32 minutes before boredom sets in. According to respondents, this could be in part due to a lack of imagination and increased access to technology. In fact, one in two parents worry their kids don't have the same level of imagination that they did in their own youth, and 70 percent say if they had the same level of technology their kids have today, they would have spent less time outdoors than they did.

To kindle the same spark their parents felt when enjoying time outdoors, The Outsideologist Project will inspire families to #GetOutside by giving them access to engaging and educational tips and activities. Developed by The Outsideologist Project's Advisory Board, the expert-guided curriculum will be accessible on Instagram (@OutsideologistProject) and Facebook.com/OutsideologistProject. Each member of the Advisory Board will also host an interactive livestream on Instagram (@OutsideologistProject), with dates and times to be announced on the platform.

'Plants' hosted by author and environmental scientist, Summer Rayne Oakes (@homesteadbrooklyn)

(@homesteadbrooklyn) 'Weather' hosted by Tevin Wooten (@tevinwooten), Emmy-Award winning weather reporter and Certified Broadcast Meteorologist for The Weather Channel

(@tevinwooten), Emmy-Award winning weather reporter and Certified Broadcast Meteorologist for The Weather Channel 'Space' hosted by Emily Calandrelli (@thespacegal), Emmy-nominated host and executive producer of "Xploration Outer Space," and host and co-Executive Producer of "Emily's Wonder Lab"

(@thespacegal), Emmy-nominated host and executive producer of "Xploration Outer Space," and host and co-Executive Producer of "Emily's Wonder Lab" 'Animals' hosted by Jawnie Payne (@zookeeperjawnie), a Nashville -based zookeeper

(@zookeeperjawnie), a -based zookeeper 'Nature Photography' hosted by wildlife photographer Joel Sartore (@joelsartore)

Each livestream will be available for on-demand viewing on both Instagram and Facebook following its initial airing.

"Our survey revealed that kids are happy after playing outside, but the challenge parents face is having the tools to motivate their kids to get outdoors for play time and keep them engaged," said Catherine Vennat, a spokesperson for Claritin®. "That is why Claritin® launched The Outsideologist Project - to help families across the country instill in their kids a lifelong love of the outdoors and better everyday health."

For additional information about The Outsideologist Project or Claritin®, visit www.Claritin.com and our social channels. Families can also check out the official Outsideologist Project music video on YouTube for more outdoor inspiration.

About Thomas Rhett With a centered focus and renewed clarity, 8x ACM Award winner and 2020 "Entertainer of the Year," Thomas Rhett began teasing songs as they were written on social media over the past year, receiving a frenzy of positive feedback from fans. With that, his upcoming fifth studio double album COUNTRY AGAIN: SIDE A ( April 30, The Valory Music Co.) began to take shape. Lead single "What's Your Country Song" marks Thomas Rhett's 17th career No. One single and 11 th consecutive No. One - the longest active streak in the format. As "few singers have played a larger role in defining the sound of country music over the past half-dozen years" ( Rolling Stone), Thomas Rhett's four previous studio albums have spawned nearly 10 BILLION total career streams while he's received two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more. "At the top of his musical game" ( Winnipeg Free Press), the in-demand superstar will mark his return to the road on his THE CENTER POINT ROAD TOUR beginning in August. For more information, visit www.thomasrhett.com.

1 Survey Methodology: This survey was conducted online within the United States by OnePoll on behalf of Claritin® on March 19, 2021 among 2,000 American parents of children 5-13.

