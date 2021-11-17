Clarification Of Shift4 M&A Priorities

In response to media reports regarding a potential acquisition of EVO Payments, Shift4 would like to clarify that it is not pursuing one at this time.

In response to media reports regarding a potential acquisition of EVO Payments, Shift4 would like to clarify that it is not pursuing one at this time. While Shift4 has tremendous respect for the EVO team given their mutual 20+ year history in the industry, Shift4's current M&A priorities are focused on supporting our exciting new growth verticals announced at the November 10th Investor Day.

Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman states, "Deploying capital to fulfill the demand generated by these signature wins best positions us to continue our industry-leading growth and maximize long-term shareholder value."

About Shift4

Shift4 (FOUR) - Get SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC. Report is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

