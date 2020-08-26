Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently announced the addition of Clare Graca as Chief Administrative Officer and Manal Keen as Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy for Wealth Management.

Clare Graca, HilltopSecurities Chief Administrative Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

As Chief Administrative Officer, Graca will serve on the company's executive team reporting directly to HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. Her responsibilities include working to ensure collaboration and communication among HilltopSecurities business lines as the firm pursues its strategic goals.

"HilltopSecurities is in growth mode, actively expanding our presence across the country, and we are proud to welcome Clare Graca to help lead those efforts," said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. "Clare has a proven record of success across a range of leadership positions and brings unique insight to our organization as we continue to establish HilltopSecurities as the nation's leading municipal investment bank."

Keen brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role as head of finance and strategy for HilltopSecurities' Wealth Management division, where she will conduct market analysis and coordinate the business line's growth initiatives. She will report to Senior Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management John Muschalek.

"Manal has deep experience across a breadth of expertise including global operations, high growth strategies, financial modeling, risk management, data analytics, and more," said Muschalek. "She has a proven record of driving optimal organizational performance and will play a key role in our plans to expand our Wealth Management business."

About Clare Graca

Graca brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to her new role, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Integrated Emergency Services, LLC. She has previously served as managing director of development for Harvard Business School and was vice president of development and operations for Baylor Health Care System Foundation in Dallas for more than seven years. Graca began her career with Bank Of America as vice president of administration, global bank. She earned a B.A. in Music and a B.S. in economics from Texas Christian University, as well as an M.S. in economics and an MBA from Texas A&M University - Commerce. She currently serves as co-chair of the American Cancer Society's Dallas Area Board and is a member of the Association for Financial Professionals.

About Manal Keen

Keen is a multi-talented business executive with over 20 years of financial services experience and joins HilltopSecurities from JPMorgan Chase (JPMC) in Dallas where she served as chief of staff to the CEO of Chase Merchant Services, focused on driving platform innovation, international expansion, data analytics, and P&L optimization. She also served as senior vice president of global strategy and business modeling in the Investment Bank and was vice president of finance and strategy within Home Lending. Manal earned a BBA in finance from the University of North Texas and an executive MBA from the University of Texas - Dallas. She helped build several grassroots diversity and inclusion councils within her tenure at JPMC, most recently focused on building and optimizing diverse teams.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) - Get Report, HilltopSecurities' affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

