CKGSB And RED CLUB X Cartier Collaborate On Inaugural Young Leader Award

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and RED CLUB x Cartier are pleased to announce their collaboration on the Young Leader Award. The Young Leader Award, to which CKGSB is a Knowledge Partner, aims to empower young entrepreneurial leaders. Open to talented entrepreneurs across the globe, the award aims at providing them with the necessary financial, mentoring, and social support.

"At Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, developing future business leaders who are global in perspective and responsibility, embrace and drive innovations and pursue a higher purpose for society has been at the heart of what we do," says CKGSB Founding Dean Xiang Bing. "That is why we are thrilled to partner with Cartier on the Young Leader Award to celebrate and nurture promising entrepreneurs, who are catalysts for positive change and for global and long-term good. It is critical that the next generation of entrepreneurs connect and inspire each other in order to address humanity's most pressing issues, such as sustainability, income and wealth inequality, and diminishing social mobility."

As the two Knowledge Partners for the Young Leader Award, CKGSB and ESCP Business School invite students, alumni and friends in their networks who meet the criteria to apply for this unique opportunity that can help entrepreneurs further their startups. "ESCP Business School is delighted to bring its knowledge and expertise to support the Young Leader Award for young entrepreneurs," says ESCP Business School Dean and Executive President Franck Bournois. "Our school, thanks to its six European campuses, has a long tradition to support young entrepreneurs from a range of diverse backgrounds," he adds.

Entrepreneurs who meet the criteria for the Young Leader Award are encouraged to apply from now until November 30 th, 2021. Centered on the theme of "Building Bridges across Cultures," the 2021 Young Leader Award offers each of the two awardees a EUR 50,000 grant and EUR 10,000 grant to each of the four finalists, in addition to mentoring support and publicity for the recipients. Applicants must be between 20-35 years old and have either founded or own their organization, where they currently hold an executive position. To find out whether you meet eligibility criteria for the Young Leader Award, please click here.

