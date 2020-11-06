CK Adds More Litigation Talent With Mariellen Dugan And Richard Spatola

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcagni & Kanefsky, a Newark- NYC litigation and investigations firm, continues its expansion, welcoming two seasoned trial attorneys to its team of former Federal and State Prosecutors. Partner Mariellen Dugan and Counsel Richard Spatola join CK's Newark offices.

"We've been carefully building our team of highly-respected, skilled litigators as the demand for trial attorneys with our shared government background has increased," CK Senior Partner Thomas R. Calcagni noted. "Mariellen and Rich embody the extraordinary experience, skill set, and judgment for which clients come to us, and we couldn't be more excited having them aboard."

Retired New Jersey Supreme Court Justice and former Federal Prosecutor Walter Timpone announced his intention to join CK earlier this Fall. The firm has experienced record growth since its inception in 2014, attracting an unparalleled bench of former top Federal and State prosecutors and seasoned litigators.

Mariellen Dugan comes to CK with a wealth of public and private sector experience. She is a former First Assistant Attorney General for New Jersey and a former Assistant United States Attorney. Mariellen also served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at New Jersey Resources Corporation, a Fortune 100 company. Most recently a partner with a national law firm, she focuses her practice on the most challenging commercial, white collar criminal, regulatory, securities, and False Claims Act matters.

"When it comes to high-stakes matters, you won't find an attorney with more experience or savvy than Mariellen. She's a pro and we're thrilled having her on the team," Senior Partner Eric T. Kanefsky said.

Richard Spatola joins CK having served as Senior Attorney and Trust & Compliance Officer with IBM, where he guided the company on anti-corruption and other significant compliance concerns. Before his in-house role, Rich was Counsel at a global, Am Law 100 law firm, representing companies and individuals in complex criminal, congressional, and regulatory investigations and enforcement matters, internal investigations, and civil litigation.

In a joint statement, CK's co-founding partners noted: "CK's unique background and consistently-strong results in clients' most critical matters have distinguished our boutique firm. Amid the global pandemic and uncertainty that has been the hallmark of 2020, CK has offered seamless representation to its clients. We are proud of that record and thankful to our clients as we continue attracting top talent and relentlessly representing our clients' interests."

