CJF Special Event Explores Importance Of Climate-solutions Journalism

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - In advance of COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow later this month, the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is holding a free webcast Special Event on the importance of climate-solutions journalism.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - In advance of COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow later this month, the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is holding a free webcast Special Event on the importance of climate-solutions journalism.

Participating in the panel discussion are: Mike De Souza, managing editor of The Narwhal; climatologist Blair Feltmate, University of Waterloo; Laura Lynch, host of CBC's What on Earth; Linda Solomon Wood, founder and editor of Canada's National Observer; and Jonathan Watts, global environment editor of The Guardian . Fatima Syed, a reporter at The Narwhal and host of The Backbench podcast will lead the discussion. This Special Event webcast takes place on Tuesday, October 26at 1 p.m. ET, five days before the opening of the UN conference that is expected to attract world leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau .

"Climate journalists today have this difficult moral duty to not merely report what's happening to the natural world around us—and by extension how it's impacting human life—but also to confront it," says Syed. "Reporting on solutions is a big part of meeting that challenge. I'm looking forward to learning how this panel of climate reporters and editors are trying to shift the climate conversation to include more solutions."

In August 2021, the UN released its latest climate report, leading the Secretary-General to declare it a "code red for humanity." As the report notes, climate change is rapidly and fundamentally altering our landscapes - be they environmental, political, economic, or social. From record-breaking heatwaves to prolonged droughts to migration crises and even production declines, our changing climate impacts all aspects of society. And though human activity is substantially driving climate change, it can also provide solutions through ingenuity, changing habits, collective action and more.

Journalists have a role to play, too, in ensuring that climate reporting doesn't cover only the worst impacts of the crisis, such as mass flooding, super storms and forest fires, but also elevates potential solutions and inspires audience to act. In the lead-up to the conference on October 31, this panel will explore the importance of climate-solutions journalism in sharing valuable knowledge and lessons learned from academics, news leaders and local communities.

The CJF thanks the generosity of exclusive Special Event sponsor Intact Financial Corporation.

"We need to double down on adapting to the extreme weather impacts of climate change," says Diane Flanagan, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications at Intact Financial Corporation. "The research has been done and proven solutions are available. Journalists play an essential role. Their evidence-based stories about climate solutions serve as the foundation for discussions at all levels of society, and can galvanize governments, businesses and individuals to act."

The CJF also thanks the generosity of in-kind supporters CPAC and Cision. Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

DATE: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 1 p.m. ET. Register now

#JTalksLive

About The Canadian Journalism FoundationFounded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation