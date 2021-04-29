CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Winners Announced

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce Tiffany Mboyo Mongu, Dannielle Piper and Josie Fom é as recipients of its new Black Journalism Fellowship Program, established in partnership with...

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce Tiffany Mboyo Mongu, Dannielle Piperand Josie Fom éas recipients of its new Black Journalism Fellowship Program, established in partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada and CTV News.

The fellowship program aims to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders. Each fellowship provides a unique opportunity for an early-career Black journalist—with one-to-five years' experience—to be hosted for six months at a CBC/Radio-Canada (English and French) or CTV News newsroom, either in Toronto or remotely this year due to COVID-19.

The fellowships, recipients and their story proposals are:

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship Tiffany Mboyo Mongu, a freelance associate producer with CBC Kitchener-Waterloo, will explore two health issues: the lack of support in the healthcare system for Black Ontarians amid the pandemic and how Black, Indigenous and other women of colour are more vulnerable to face difficulties during childbirth.

Tiffany Mboyo Mongu, a freelance associate producer with CBC Kitchener-Waterloo, will explore two health issues: the lack of support in the healthcare system for Black Ontarians amid the pandemic and how Black, Indigenous and other women of colour are more vulnerable to face difficulties during childbirth. CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship Dannielle Piper , a Vancouver -based freelance journalist, plans to examine Vancouver's history with the Ku Klux Klan from the perspective of the Black community and to create a data project profiling the ethnic, religious and lingual diversity of BC's Black diaspora.

, a -based freelance journalist, plans to examine history with the Ku Klux Klan from the perspective of the Black community and to create a data project profiling the ethnic, religious and lingual diversity of BC's Black diaspora. CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship Josie Fomé, a Montreal -based journalist, will explore questions around intergenerational homes within Black communities, especially during the pandemic, including how their experiences differ from those of smaller households. She will also explore how young people are taking the lead in advocating for mental health in the Black community.

"The submissions for these new fellowships reflect a pool of strong journalistic talent and potential," says jury chair Dexter Brown, executive member of the Canadian Association of Black Journalists and a writer at CTV News Channel. "The recipients showed remarkable drive, tenacity and the ability to deliver thought-provoking stories. Josie, Tiffany and Dannielle will be assets to any newsroom."

The three fellows will receive mentoring and training for a variety of skills, including video and audio editing, writing, research and investigative reporting. Each recipient will receive a full-time stipend for the six months and write or produce an article/piece during their fellowship opportunity that will be considered for publication/broadcast by CBC/Radio-Canada and CTV News.

Fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony taking place on June 9 at 7 p.m. ET. To watch the free online event and view sponsorship opportunities, visit the CJF Awards page.

Thanks to the generous support of founding sponsors: - lululemon for the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;- Aritzia for the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship; and- BMO Financial Group for the CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About the Canadian Journalism FoundationEstablished in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation