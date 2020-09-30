CJB And National FFA Launch A Cooperative Venture

VALDOSTA, Ga., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CJB companies ( CJB Industries, Inc. and CJB Applied Technologies, LLC) have announced a cooperative venture with National FFA to benefit the companies who support National FFA as well as the National FFA itself.

Beginning October 1, 2020 and through December 31, 2020, CJB will launch "Blue" hand sanitizer and make it available to purchase by companies supporting National FFA. The product will be sold AT COST by CJB and will only be available for purchase by National FFA supporting companies. "Blue" hand sanitizer will be sold in 4 X 1 gallon bottles per case, pumps included. A donation of $1 will be made to National FFA, in the name of the purchasing company, for every gallon of "Blue" sold. Outsource Logistics, Valdosta, GA will provide fulfillment and logistics services for the program and will also do so at cost.

"We are pleased to offer "Blue" hand sanitizer to National FFA supporters," said CJB Applied Technologies' Chief Commercial Officer, Jim Loar. "Providing Blue at cost, plus the $1 per gallon donation to FFA, is meant to be an economic benefit to FFA supporters as well as a positive financial impact to National FFA. We hope that all FFA supporting companies will take advantage of this opportunity. The CJB team is ready to receive case, pallet and truckload orders," says Loar. Orders can be placed online at www.cjbappliedtech.com.

"As we continue to navigate through this uncertain time together, we are greatly appreciative of the support for FFA from CJB, and we are happy to see the alignment with, and cooperation of, our partners while keeping everyone safe and healthy," said Molly Ball, President of the National FFA Foundation and Chief Marketing Officer of the National FFA Organization.

About CJB:Founded in 1997, the CJB family of companies, CJB Industries, Inc. and CJB Applied Technologies, LLC serve the agricultural, life sciences, and specialty chemical industries. The CJB team provides numerous chemical companies around the world with both independent contract chemical manufacturing and contract product and formulation development services, which streamline critical paths when taking new products from idea to market. CJB's focus on safety, quality, reliability, and ease of doing business is the cornerstone of our lasting relationships across the chemical industry. For more information, please visit our websites at www.cjbindustries.com and www.cjbappliedtech.com

About National FFA:The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter.

