Civil Rights And Immigrant Advocates Oppose Prop 24

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading civil rights groups, including Color of Change and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles urge voters to reject Proposition 24, a so-called "privacy" initiative on the California ballot.

They are joined by advocates for immigrant rights and low income Californians, including labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), The Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council (A3PCON), The Community Coalition of South Los Angeles (COCO), The California Environmental Justice Alliance (CALEJA), Bay Rising Action, Causa Justa/Just Cause, The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), and Black Lives Matter Long Beach.

Dolores Huerta signed the Official Vote No on Prop 24 Ballot Argument, stating, "Proposition 24 was written to accommodate big social media platforms and the Internet and technology companies that spend tens of millions of dollars a year to lobby government at all levels to avoid laws that hurt their profits. Proposition 24 is a bonanza for them—and a big step back for consumer privacy. Please Vote NO on Proposition 24." https://consumercal.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/No-on-Proposition-24-ballot-argument-for-CFC-website.pdf

Color of Change is leading the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign to hold Facebook accountable for its failure to take responsibility for hate, bias, and discrimination on its platforms. Color of Change's Deputy Senior Campaign Director John Mathias signed the Official Vote No on Prop 24 Ballot Rebuttal Argument, stating "Proposition 24 asks you to approve 'pay for privacy,' letting companies charge more to safeguard your personal information… Pay for privacy has racially discriminatory impacts, disproportionately pricing out working people, seniors, and Black and Latino families. All Californians deserve privacy, not just the wealthy." https://consumercal.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/No-on-Proposition-24-Rebuttal-Argument.pdf

Black Lives Matter LA is California's largest official chapter of Black Lives Matter, with over 138,000 online followers. It wrote of Prop 24, "if passed it will weaken California's landmark 2018 privacy law…" https://www.blmla.org/

In its voter guide, Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council points to Prop 24's Pay for Privacy provision and its allowance of neighborhood scoring to identify a person's race as having "a disparate impact on AANHPI and POC communities, who rely on data privacy and may face legal challenges because of their immigration status and other factors." http://www.asianpacificpolicyandplanningcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/NOVEMBER-2020-VOTER-GUIDE-2-page.pdf

Community Coalition of South Los Angeles' voter guide states that Prop 24 "creates more burdens on people of color and low-income people to protect their online privacy…" http://cocosouthla.org/

These advocates join a coalition of privacy, consumer, labor, and good government groups opposing Prop 24. Opponents include the ACLU of California, the League of Women Voters of California, the California Nurses Association, the Consumer Federation of California, Consumer Action, Public Citizen, Communications Workers of America District 9, AFL-CIO, and many others.

