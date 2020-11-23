Civic Type R Trifecta: Fun To Drive, Chance To Win And Give Back All At Once!

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda has teamed with online fundraising platform Omaze to offer an exclusive prize package for driving enthusiasts in North America, featuring the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition. Starting today, fans can enter for their chance to win the very first 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition for the U.S., Serial Plate 001. In addition to driving home the Type R Limited Edition, the randomly drawn winner will also receive a once-in-a-lifetime driving experience on the track with Honda IndyCar driver, Colton Herta. Donations support Honda's partner, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), which supports 47 public Historically Black Colleges and Universities, medical schools, and law schools and is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. Fans can enter for a chance to win, starting today through Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PST: Omaze.com/CivicTypeR.

"We're excited to link Honda's 'racing spirit' and the all-new Civic Type R Limited Edition to benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility and the Office of Inclusion and Diversity, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "One lucky Type R fan is going to take home a very special vehicle and have an exclusive driving experience at a Honda track with Colton Herta, while helping support the needs of HBCU students navigating their education during COVID-19."

Donations will support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which is currently running a COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which provides support for students in areas such as technology, mental health, housing, and food insecurity.

"Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been greatly impacted by COVID-19, and many of our students don't have a safety net," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of TMCF. "This initiative to give away a Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition will help us continue to provide much-needed assistance to our students and schools."

The Honda Civic Type R first hit the ground in the U.S. in 2017, and has continued to impress and turn the heads of enthusiasts with its combination of powerful performance and civilized driving manners. The new Limited Edition model, in its eye-catching Phoenix Yellow paint, takes the already high-performance Type R to the next level through various changes in engineering and features designed to maximize its potential while remaining street-legal. The Serial Plate 001 Civic Type R Limited Edition is the first of 600 Limited Edition models planned for the U.S. market.

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and UniversitiesHonda has supported the success and dreams of students at America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) for more than three decades. Earlier this year, Honda provided emergency relief funds to HBCUs to support their local communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Honda also supports HBCU students through initiatives like the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands.

To further support HBCUs, Honda chose the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), named for the late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, as the recipient of funds raised through the Omaze sweepstakes. Honda partners annually with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to provide scholarship funding to HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields.

2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition Key Feature HighlightsExclusive Civic Type R Limited Edition features:

Special Limited Edition build-number plaque on center console

Phoenix Yellow paint w/gloss black roof, hood scoop, mirror caps

Dark chrome Civic badge on rear

46 pounds of weight savings by removing sound deadening, rear seat heater vents, rear window wiper

Lightweight BBS wheels with Michelin Cup 2 summer-only tires

Suspension and steering settings unique to Type R Limited Edition

Type R Limited Edition also shares the following updates made to the 2020 Type R:

Updated front and rear styling

Larger grille opening and high-capacity radiator

Alcantara™-wrapped steering wheel

New weighted shift knob

Standard Honda Sensing ® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies:

Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™)



Forward Collision Warning



Road Departure Mitigation



Lane Departure Warning



Lane Keeping Assist



Adaptive Cruise Control

About HondaHonda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2019, more than 90 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About OmazeOmaze is an online fundraising platform that offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world. Omaze campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for more than 350 charities with donations from over 180 countries. Omaze has raised more than $130 million for causes to date, and was named to the 2020 list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

