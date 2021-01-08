CiVi Biopharma To Participate In HC Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CiVi Biopharma, Inc.("CiVi" or "the Company"), a privately held company focused on creating novel therapies against diseases where the unmet medical need exists, today announces that Company management will participate in the upcoming HC Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference taking place virtually from January 11-14, 2021.

Shalom Jacobovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CiVi Biopharma, will deliver a corporate overview in a webcast presentation that will be available on-demand as of 6:00 a.m. EST, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 through 5:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, January 14, 2021. The webcast can be accessed at www.hcwevents.com/bioconnect.

"We look forward to sharing the CiVi Biopharma story with an audience of sector specific investors as we advance our development pipeline in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases," stated Mr. Jacobovitz. "We enter 2021 in the final stages of a registrational Phase 3 clinical program in Systemic Sclerosis, an orphan indication for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved treatments. Our goal is to complete enrollment and have topline data in mid-2021. In the interim, we continue to prepare our commercial launch strategy in the U.S."

About CiVi Biopharma

CiVi Biopharma, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company whose mission is to create novel cardiovascular and metabolic therapies that have meaningful value to patients. Founded in 2016, the company has multiple assets in various stages of development including CIVI030, IV iloprost, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis and CIVI007, a long-acting PCSK9 third generation Locked Nucleic Acid antisense molecule, in development for the treatment and prevention of cardiovascular disease. CiVi Biopharma has been supported by venture financing from Boxer Capital of the Tavistock Group, Tang Capital Management, RA Capital Management and Roche Ventures, among others.

Contact:

Jared Jacobovitz Director of Business Development and PlanningCiVi Biopharma, Inc.Email: jij@civibio.comPhone: 650-464-7515

Anne Marie Fields Managing DirectorRx Communications GroupEmail: afields@rxir.com

