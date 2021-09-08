Civeo Corporation Announces Replacement Of Its Credit Agreement

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) - Get Civeo Corp Report announced today the completion of a replacement and refinancing of its credit agreement. The new syndicated facility agreement, which consists of a Canadian term loan and three revolving credit facilities, encompasses all of Civeo's outstanding debt structure. In the leverage neutral transaction, the Canadian term loan was reduced to C$100 million (approximately US$80 million), compared to an outstanding balance of C$216 million (approximately US$175 million) as of June 30, 2021. This reduction was funded via a draw on the Canadian revolving credit facility in an equal and offsetting amount. The syndicated facility agreement has a maturity date of September 8, 2025. In addition, among other things, the new syndicated facility agreement:

Increases the total revolving commitment to US$200 million;

Changes the maximum leverage ratio to a maximum total net leverage ratio, and adjusts the level of the ratio from 3.50x as of today to 3.25x in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022 and 3.00x in the second quarter of 2022 and thereafter;

Requires term loan amortization payments of C$10 million per quarter; and

Reduces interest rates for leverage ratios less than 2.0x.

"We are pleased to announce this new bank agreement, which provides the Company with four years of tenor on all three revolving credit facilities. This longer tenor allows Civeo even more flexibility to continue to generate free cash flow and reduce our debt levels while also evaluating other capital allocation priorities such as our recently announced share repurchase program and potential growth opportunities. We would like to thank our lending group for their continued support," stated Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo's President and CEO.

Additional information on the terms of the new agreement can be found in a separate Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in operation in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements herein include the statements regarding Civeo's future plans and outlook, are based on then current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with global health concerns and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk that room occupancy may decline if our customers are limited or restricted in the availability of personnel who may become ill or be subjected to quarantine, risks associated with the general nature of the accommodations industry, risks associated with the level of supply and demand for oil, coal, iron ore and other minerals, including the level of activity, spending and developments in the Canadian oil sands, the level of demand for coal and other natural resources from, and investments and opportunities in, Australia, and fluctuations or sharp declines in the current and future prices of oil, natural gas, coal, iron ore and other minerals, risks associated with failure by our customers to reach positive final investment decisions on, or otherwise not complete, projects with respect to which we have been awarded contracts, which may cause those customers to terminate or postpone contracts, risks associated with currency exchange rates, risks associated with the company's ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with labor shortages, risks associated with the development of new projects, including whether such projects will continue in the future, risks associated with the trading price of the company's common shares, availability and cost of capital, risks associated with general global economic conditions, global weather conditions, natural disasters and security threats and changes to government and environmental regulations, including climate change, and other factors discussed in the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Civeo's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports the company may file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained herein speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Civeo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

