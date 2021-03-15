Cityzenith - Investing In A Sustainable Future For Our Cities Using Digital Twin Technology

CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is building more significant projects in larger numbers than at any time in history.

CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is building more significant projects in larger numbers than at any time in history. Our planet must accommodate the equivalent of 10,000 new cities by 2050 to keep pace with the projected population explosion. 70% of the world's carbon emissions come from cities, and Digital Twin technology may hold the key to reversing this.

A recent Markets & Markets report estimated the Digital Twin market would grow from $3.1 billion in 2020 to $48.2 billion per year by 2026, at an annual CAGR of 58%. Digital Twin software is already revolutionizing industries such as Construction, Energy, Architecture, Aerospace, and Automotive & Transportation.

Furthermore, the global Smart Infrastructure market is forecast to grow to $56b over the next four years, an annual growth rate of 19.5%, according to Market Research Explore. The report for the global Smart Infrastructure market named Cityzenith, Siemens , and Black & Veatch , as the leading companies in the sector.

One of these Digital Twin software companies, Cityzenith who's AI technology platform specializes in energy resilience and has recently launched an international campaign to help cities become climate-friendly under the banner of its Clean Cities - Clean Future campaign. Cityzenith will donate its SmartWorldPro2 solution to up to 100 cities over the next three years to help them become carbon neutral.

CEO Michael Jansen noted that cities produce more than 70 per cent* of greenhouse gases and said that the use of data and artificial intelligence (AI) could cut this dramatically with Digital Twins increasingly being used as a tool by cities for urban resilience and lower carbon emissions.

ABI Research** expects more than 500 urban digital twins to be deployed by 2025, up from just a handful in 2019. Jansen said, "For every million we raise in investment, we will donate our technology to a major city to help it become carbon neutral".

Special Webinar: Investing in a Sustainable Future for our Cities

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen Talks Digital Twins for 'Net Zero' Sustainable Cities with Investors

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 8:00 AM

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 1:00 PM

Central Time (US and Canada)

To date, over 4,500 investors have joined Cityzenith investing $9 million into this sector leading green technology company as featured in Forbes this month, Cities Today, and on the BBC.

Register for this FREE event here

About CityzenithCityzenith is based in Chicago with offices in London and New Delhi. The company's SmartWorldPro2™ Digital Twin platform was created for anyone designing, constructing, and managing complex, large-scale building projects, properties, and real estate portfolios. Find out more at www.cityzenith.com

