CityHealth Urgent Care Partners With Sacramento International Airport To Offer COVID-19 Testing

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CityHealth Urgent Care and Sacramento International Airport (SMF) today announced a partnership to provide Molecular PCR COVID-19 tests to travelers flying out of Sacramento International Airport.

"We're very pleased to be partnering with Sacramento International Airport to offer this testing. We see this as a great way to keep more people safe and control the spread of this virus," said Sean Parkin, CEO of CityHealth.

The testing site will open on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and will be located in the Taxi Parking Lot (between the AMPM and the East Economy Lot) at Sacramento International Airport, 5680 Crossfield Drive, Sacramento, CA.

"Partnering with CityHealth to provide convenient no-cost COVID-19 testing for passengers, airport employees and community members is another layer of health safety for those traveling through SMF and the Sacramento community," says Airport Director Cindy Nichol.

The Molecular PCR test is the most reliable COVID-19 test available, returning results with over 99% accuracy.

Appointments are required for testing at Sacramento International Airport. The test is offered free of charge, and insurance is not required.

Those traveling to Hawaii will need to pay a $20 documentation fee to satisfy Hawaii's Safe Travel regulations, which require proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a Trusted Travel Partner.

Lab results are returned within 48 hours, so those wishing to travel should schedule a test as early as possible within 72 hours before they plan to depart.

Appointments for COVID-19 can be made at norcalcovid19testing.com .

For those wishing to travel to Hawaii, the state has implemented new travel requirements due to increased COVID-19 cases. To comply with State recommendations, CityHealth Urgent Care will provide COVID-19 test recipients with an official declaration of their results. Passengers must upload their results to the State of Hawaii's Safe Travel website for permission to enter Hawaii. Passengers with a negative COVID-19 test will be issued a QR code, which they must present in order to board any plane bound for Hawaii.

CityHealth Urgent Care, a designated Trusted Travel Partner for the State of Hawaii, has been a leader in providing accessible COVID-19 testing in the San Francisco Bay area. CityHealth has already opened testing locations in Downtown San Francisco and Oakland International Airport, as well as providing free mobile COVID-19 tests to essential workers in the Oakland area.

About CityHealth Urgent Care: CityHealth Urgent Care provides walk-in urgent and primary medical care to adults and children. Both locations in San Leandro and Oakland feature a full-service medical lab and on-site partnership with City Imaging.

Visit www.norcalcovid19testing.com for more information.

The Sacramento County Department of Airports is responsible for planning, developing, operating and maintaining the county's four airports: Sacramento International Airport, Executive Airport, Mather Airport and Franklin Field.

