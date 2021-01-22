CityHealth Urgent Care Opens New COVID-19 Testing Locations In Dublin & Livermore

DUBLIN, Calif. and LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CityHealth Urgent Care today announced the opening of two new COVID-19 testing locations, this time to serve the residents of the Tri-Valley and San Francisco Bay Area.

A Dublin testing site is open at 5380 Broder Blvd., Dublin. It will be open every day from 10 AM - 7 PM.

"CityHealth has been a great partner in our fight against COVID-19 in Alameda County. We are very pleased with the addition of the new testing site at the Santa Rita Jail campus. This location will provide much needed testing to eastern Alameda County and first responders who serve our communities," said Gregory J. Ahern, Alameda County Sheriff.

A Livermore testing site will open on Friday, Jan. 22, at Las Positas College, 3000 Campus Hill Drive, Parking Lot P. The Livermore testing site will be open every day from 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM.

"We are excited to partner with CityHealth Urgent Care and Las Positas College to expand COVID-19 testing in our area. Testing remains critical in our battle against COVID-19. Offering convenient testing here in Livermore will help ensure the health and safety of our community and surrounding communities," said Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner.

"We're very pleased to be partnering with the cities of Dublin and Livermore to open two more COVID 19 testing sites," said Sean Parkin, CEO of CityHealth. "Offering 48-hour Molecular PCR tests in these communities will help to ensure COVID testing is readily accessible to even more people."

Both locations will offer Molecular PCR tests, the most reliable COVID-19 test available.

Results will be available within 48 hours.

CityHealth has partnered with insurance companies and government agencies to provide free tests to US Citizens.

Appointments are required for COVD-19 testing at 5380 Broder Blvd, Dublin, and Las Positas College, Livermore, and can be made at norcalcovid19testing.com .

For those wishing to travel to Hawaii, CityHealth is designated as a Trusted Travel Partner by the State of Hawaii. Test documentation from CityHealth (included in the $20 administration fee) is compliant with State regulations as proof of a negative COVID-19 test, a requirement for travel under the Hawaii Safe Travel Program. Test appointments canceled more than 24 hours in advance will be refunded.

CityHealth Urgent Care is a leader in providing accessible COVID-19 testing in the San Francisco Bay area. CityHealth has already opened testing locations in Downtown San Francisco, Oakland International Airport, and Sacramento Airport, as well as providing free mobile COVID-19 tests to essential workers in the Oakland area.

Sean ParkinCityHealth Urgent Care 510-984-2489 getwell@cityhealthuc.com

new-cityhealth-urgent-care-covid.jpg New CityHealth Urgent Care COVID-19 Testing Site Livermore, CA & Dublin, CA COVID-19 Testing

