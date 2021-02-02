City Wide Ramps Up Growth Efforts With Director Of Franchise Development

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Franchise, the franchisor counterpart of the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, announced the addition of franchise industry veteran, David Braun, to its franchise development team as director of franchise development.

"In the decade City Wide has been franchising, it has made great strides in establishing itself in communities across the country and in Canada," said Braun. "There is still an abundance of opportunity for City Wide to grow, and that is largely due to the strength of the franchise model. I look forward to working closely with the team to assess with fresh eyes what they have been doing, and implement new tactics to continue City Wide's success and significantly increase its footprint across the nation."

Braun has more than 20 years of experience in growing and developing national franchise brands like Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, Allegra, Art Van Furniture and United Franchise Group. At Art Van Furniture, he was responsible for launching the franchise division and growing it to over $100 million in sales. In his first year at Allegra and Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, Braun increased the number of agreements signed by more than 50%. He now joins City Wide ready to help the company achieve its goal of opening 100 additional franchise locations in 10 years, and put a stronger emphasis on conversions.

"The growth of City Wide is always a focus for me, so I am thrilled about David joining our team," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Franchise. "His extensive expertise will bring a fresh perspective to our franchise strategy and help push us towards the goals we have set for ourselves for the next several years."

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically have to choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

Entrepreneurially-spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience.

For more information about available franchise opportunities, visit: www.citywidefranchise.com.

