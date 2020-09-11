City Parks Foundation Announces Final Line Up For SummerStage Jubilee Songs And Stories Benefiting Free Programs In Parks

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Parks Foundation (CPF) is pleased to announce the final line up for SummerStage Jubilee, a free benefit concert supporting CPF's programs in parks, taking place via live stream next Thursday, September 17 at 8:00PM ET. The hour-long digital event will feature exclusive musical performances by Sting, Norah Jones, Trey Anastasio, Rufus Wainwright, Leslie Odom Jr., Rosanne Cash, Emily King and PJ Morton. The event highlights the various City Parks Foundation programs and will also showcase notable advocates for CPF's work including sports icon and champion of equality Billie Jean King, television and radio host Ryan Seacrest, musical artist H.E.R., comedian Lewis Blackand performer and Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer.

Through its Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Festival, City Parks Foundation is the largest presenter of free arts and cultural programs in New York City parks, and serves 300,000 New Yorkers each year through arts, education, sports and community building initiatives. The organization is dedicated to offering diverse programming to encourage residents to use and care for their local parks and green spaces, to bring these public spaces to life and make them accessible for all.

At a time when public programs have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, our city's parks have remained open as some of the only public assets available to all. City Parks Foundation's programs have not stopped and have been available both in-person and online during this time. The 2020 SummerStage Jubilee Benefit Concert will help support these free parks programs and ensure they can continue, from free tennis and golf instruction to experiential, science-based lessons, to buying tools and bulbs for volunteers to beautify local parks and to ensure SummerStage, New York City's largest free music festival, and SummerStage Anywhere, its virtual festival, will remain free and available to all New Yorkers.

The livestream benefit concert is free for viewers to watch, streaming across all SummerStage social platforms on Thursday, September 17th at 8:00 PM ET ( SummerStage Instagram , SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch) as well as through the following partners: Bowery Presents, Brooklyn Bowl, The Capitol Theatre, FANS.com, iHeart Media's Q104.3, Live Nation, Live for Live Music, Relix, Time Out New York and WFUV. National television broadcaster AXS TV will air the concert simultaneously on September 17th at 8:00PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on their channel and rebroadcast it on demand for 30 days following. New York City and tri-state area residents can watch encore presentations of SummerStage Jubilee on Saturday, September 19th at 7:00PM ET on WLNY-TV 10/55 and on Sunday, September 20th at 2:00PM ET on WABC. For more information, visit www.SummerStageJubilee.org.

About City Parks FoundationAt City Parks Foundation, we are dedicated to invigorating and transforming parks into dynamic, vibrant centers of urban life through sports, arts, community building and education programs for all New Yorkers. Our programs -- located in more than 400 parks, recreation centers and public schools across New York City -- reach 300,000 people each year. Our ethos is simple: thriving parks mean thriving communities.

