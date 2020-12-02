City Of York, Pennsylvania, Partners With ParkMobile To Provide Contactless Parking Payments

YORK, Pa., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., announced today a new partnership with the City of York, PA to provide contactless parking payments. The app is now available at over 1,100 spaces around the city and provides customers with a secure, easy to use option to pay for parking. Because the service is contactless, it's both an efficient and safer way to access parking. If users need assistance, they have access to 24-hour customer service. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many municipal leaders are encouraging residents to use the app instead of the meter to prevent the spread of the virus.

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S., with over 21 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the parking space. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the parking session's time on their mobile device without having to go back to the meter.

ParkMobile has over 1.3 million users in Pennsylvania and is widely available in the largest cities including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Allentown. People can also use the app to pay for parking at universities like Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, and Temple University. Beyond Pennsylvania, over 400 cities across the U.S. accept the ParkMobile app, including New York, Washington, DC, Arlington, Columbus, and Indianapolis.

"We are excited to offer our residents and visitors a contactless parking option in the city," says Kittrell Barnes, York City Parking Bureau Manager. "Paying with the ParkMobile app is very convenient and provides a quick, contactless method for parking, so there are fewer interruptions to your day. No more looking for loose change or rushing out to feed the meter."

"ParkMobile is thrilled to add York to our growing network of cities in Pennsylvania," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "From Philly to Pittsburgh to York, it is easy to use one single app to pay for parking wherever you go in the state."

About ParkMobileParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

