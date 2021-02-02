City of Tampa Deploys Everbridge to Help Keep Residents and Attendees Safe During This Sunday's U.S. Football Championship (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report, the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the City of Tampa will deploy the company's Mass Notification platform to alert residents, visitors and attendees of Sunday's U.S. Football Championship in the event of an emergency, disruption or need to share important information. 2021 marks the fifth time that the Big Game's host city utilized Everbridge to keep fans safe and informed. In previous years, Everbridge supported the cities of Miami, Atlanta, Houston, and Santa Clara as they played host to the championship.

Tampa officials urge local residents and attendees to opt in to receive important updates on their mobile phones. Text messages may include COVID-19 safety protocols, traffic, weather, and event alerts, including street closures and detours, transit delays, potential disruptions, and updates throughout the day.

As the nation's highest profile sporting event takes place amid the pandemic, more than 100 million viewers worldwide will tune in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Due to coronavirus concerns, the stadium will seat around 22,000 fans, of whom 7,500 will be vaccinated healthcare workers.

"A resilient, comprehensive critical communications system represents an essential tool for large cities like Tampa that need to notify thousands rapidly and efficiently," noted Tracy Reinhold, Chief Security Officer for Everbridge. "Everbridge is proud to serve major cities, states, and entire countries, especially when the eyes of the world are focused on them during major events like this Sunday's championship."

Everbridge powers Tampa's emergency alerting system, which is part of the AlertFlorida program that enables a network of government agencies, hospitals, universities, airports, and businesses statewide to share life-saving information and respond more quickly to emergency situations. As part of this statewide network, Everbridge provides risk intelligence and emergency alerting to hundreds of organizations across all of Florida's 67 counties, connecting the public and private sectors and allowing them to share critical data and notifications.

Sunday's game marks the latest large-scale event to deploy Everbridge's critical event management platform and keyword-based alerting solution, including two Presidential Inaugurations, celebratory parades, Times Square New Year's Eve celebrations and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Previous events also include the Pride Parade in San Francisco, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

The Everbridge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform sent more than 5 billion communications in 2020 and reaches over 650 million people while supporting countrywide public warning system deployments in all major regions of the world. Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge's population alerting capabilities also power the entire states of California, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, and Florida, as well as municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada's provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,400 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results.

