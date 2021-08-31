City Of Plano Partners With Aurigo Masterworks To Digitize Capital Program Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, today announced it had entered into a multiyear contract with the City of...

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, today announced it had entered into a multiyear contract with the City of Plano to help automate the agency's capital program.

In October of 2020, the City of Plano announced their Community Investment Program (CIP), a five-year guide to planning, building, and operating capital projects that supports the City's strategic objectives. Located 20 miles north of Dallas, Plano is the largest city in Collin County with a population of 285,190 as of January 2020. The City offers nationally recognized schools, award-winning parks, and a wide variety of multicultural neighborhoods appealing to families, young singles, and retirees. Plano is home to the headquarters or regional operations of major corporations, including Rent-A-Center, Intuit, and Bank of America.

" Plano is one of the fastest growing cities in Texas and we are excited to partner with the city to support their commitment to residents in improving their streets, utilities, parks and facilities," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. " Plano joins other leaders in our great nation who have chosen to build smarter by adopting modern capital planning project delivery software," he said.

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is set to transform the way CIP projects are managed from the initial planning stage until the closure of the project. Masterworks will automate various business processes that include capital planning and fund management, utilities coordination, project management, contract management, and bid management. The platform will provide access for 75 City employees as well as 400 external consultants, contractors, and vendors across multiple City departments, including engineering, public works, parks and recreation, and facilities. In addition, Masterworks will integrate with several other critical applications used by the City such as JD Edwards, ArcGIS, and Cartegraph.

The City made their selection via a formal Request for Proposal process that evaluated and determined Aurigo Software to be the best fit for their long-term needs. Plano is added to Aurigo's growing list of major U.S. cities to adopt the platform, including Denver, Houston, Seattle, and Las Vegas.

About Aurigo SoftwareAurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

