City Of Miami Streamlines Business Licensing Process With OpenCounter

OpenCounter, a leading provider of public sector permitting technology, announced the City of Miami, FL has launched its technology solutions to streamline business processes for potential and existing business owners in Miami. OpenCounter is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) ("GTY"), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

The City of Miami has undertaken a significant initiative to transform its digital services and leverage technology to improve the constituent experience of business licensing. Together with OpenCounter, the City of Miami further simplified the process for constituents with its recent eStart initiative.

The new mobile-friendly solution provides a single, front-end intake process to manage two essential applications - Business Tax Receipts and Certificates of Use. The one-stop solution enables applicants to check their zoning online and creates transparency around costs, offering accurate, real-time visibility into fee estimates as applicants fill out their online application. Now, entrepreneurs can start the process of opening a business in Miami right from their mobile devices, 24/7/365.

"eStart will make doing business in Miami more intuitive and accessible, and OpenCounter has been a great partner in helping us bring this system to life," said Mike Sarasti, CIO and Director of Innovation for the City of Miami. "The success OpenCounter has previously demonstrated with other large municipalities gave us confidence in the company's ability to quickly streamline a very complex process within the parameters of our existing solution. We're excited for the benefits this will bring to our municipal staff, local entrepreneurs and residents, and to continue on this path of innovation with OpenCounter."

"Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has created an incredible culture of innovation in Miami and has taken bold steps to make it easier to start and grow businesses," said Joel Mahoney, Co-Founder & CEO at OpenCounter. "The City of Miami is a great partner with a deep understanding of the resources necessary to enable digital transformation in a major city. We're excited to participate in this effort, and we look forward to continuing to support business and government success in Miami as it grows as an innovation hub."

About OpenCounter

