City Holding Company Increases Quarterly Dividend On Common Shares

City Holding Company, "the Company" (CHCO) - Get City Holding Company Report, a $6.0 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, on November 16, 2021 declared a dividend of 60 cents per common share for shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2022. The dividend represents a 3.45% increase from the 58 cents per share cash dividend paid in the third quarter of 2021.

"Our board once again voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 2 cents to 60 cents," stated Charles (Skip) Hageboeck, President and CEO. "This increase reinforces the Company's commitment of returning value to its shareholders. The decision to increase the dividend to $2.40 on an annualized basis is based on the Company's current strong capital and liquidity position, our financial performance during 2021, and our confidence in the Company's ability to sustain this performance."

City is covered by analysts at Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., D.A. Davidson & Co., Hovde Group, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc., and Piper Sandler. The mean analyst estimate for 2022 earnings is $4.96 per share. With this increase in the dividend rate, City's dividend payout ratio will approximate 52% of earnings estimates and affirms our commitment to return our profits to our shareholders. Over the last five years, City has returned approximately 76% of its earnings to shareholders either through dividends, share repurchases or cash acquisitions.

City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. City National Bank operates 94 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "CHCO."

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management's control.

